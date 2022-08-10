Evaly chair seeks court permission to restart

Economy

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 05:47 pm

Evaly chair seeks court permission to restart

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 05:47 pm
Logo of Evaly. Picture: Collected
Logo of Evaly. Picture: Collected

Shamima Nasrim, chairman of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly, today appealed to the High Court (HC) seeking its permission to revive the business. 

In the petition to the court of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam, she mentioned that they found investors and wanted to operate the company on their own. 

Shamima also promised to pay back the money Evaly owes its customers and vendors after reviving the business, her lawyer advocate Ahsanul Karim told media.

The hearing on the petition was held today. However, the court has not passed any order.

Evaly, founded in 16 December, 2018 pretending to be driven by dreams to build an Amazon or Alibaba of Bangladesh, grew too big, riding on dangerous business model, offering abnormal discounts to attract as many as customers, taking advances from them and delivering products months later, while it was apparent that the firm was depending on fresh flow of advances from customers to clear the previous bills and running the business was synonymous to increasing the liabilities of the firm, identical to a Ponzi scheme.

It all happened before the regulators, policymakers addressed the risk of the widening liabilities of the business and an increasing number of people trapped there. 

Burning customer advances, Evaly Managing Director Mohammad Rassel was arguing about creating intangible assets of a gigantic customer and merchant base, while dozens followed him to adopt a similar model and all collapsed one by one since the mid-2021 when regulations came restricting the pay-less now and get-the-full once later model in e-commerce.

Evaly left hundreds of merchants and several million customers in the lurch.

There are merchants to whom Evaly owes several hundred crores of taka, while the figures are found to vary from several hundred to several crore taka in cases of the customers.

A large number of them, in contrast to the analysts' perspective, still believe Evaly founder Mohammad Rassel knows it all how to come back.

Following a petition filed by a customer, the HC on 22 September of last year put a moratorium on the sale or transfer of all movable and immovable properties of Evaly.

The court also issued a ruling, asking why a liquidator should not be appointed to wind down the e-commerce platform immediately.

The court on 18 October 2021 formed a four-member new board to manage, control, and assess the liabilities of the e-commerce platform.

According to Evaly's own assessment, it has assets of only Tk121 crore, while it owes customers and merchants more than Tk1000 crore.

