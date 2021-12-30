Govt, EIB sign €250m loan agreement for ‘Bangladesh Covid-19 Public Health Programme’

The government has signed a €250 million concessional loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) on Wednesday (29 December) to finance the "Bangladesh Covid-19 Public Health Programme".

Economic Relations Division Secretary Fatima Yasmin, EIB Head of Asia and Pacific Division Edvardas Bumsteinas and EIB Legal Counsel Imanol Lecue Gurtubay signed the loan agreement on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh and EIB respectively, said a press release.

The Finance Division, under the Ministry of Finance, will act as the executing agency of the programme, while the Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family welfare will implement it.

Main objectives of the programme are: To purchase and supply vaccine for the prevention of Covid-19 infection; strengthen the healthcare system and expand social security in the health sector, the press release added.

Repayment period for the concessional loan is twenty years including five years grace period.

This is the EIB's first-ever highest contribution as part of the bank's development cooperation to Bangladesh. Unlike the previous co-financed contribution, this is a first-time standalone contribution for Bangladesh.