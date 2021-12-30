Govt, EIB sign €250m loan agreement for ‘Bangladesh Covid-19 Public Health Programme’

Economy

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 04:19 pm

Related News

Govt, EIB sign €250m loan agreement for ‘Bangladesh Covid-19 Public Health Programme’

The Finance Division, under the Ministry of Finance, will act as the executing agency of the programme, while the  Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family welfare will implement it

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 04:19 pm
Govt, EIB sign €250m loan agreement for ‘Bangladesh Covid-19 Public Health Programme’

The government has signed a €250 million concessional loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) on Wednesday (29 December) to finance the "Bangladesh Covid-19 Public Health Programme".

Economic Relations Division Secretary Fatima Yasmin, EIB Head of Asia and Pacific Division Edvardas Bumsteinas and EIB Legal Counsel Imanol Lecue Gurtubay signed the loan agreement on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh and EIB respectively, said a press release. 

The Finance Division, under the Ministry of Finance, will act as the executing agency of the programme, while the  Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family welfare will implement it. 

Main objectives of the programme are: To purchase and supply vaccine for the prevention of Covid-19 infection; strengthen the healthcare system and expand social security in the health sector, the press release added. 

Repayment period for the concessional loan is twenty years including five years grace period.

This is the EIB's first-ever highest contribution as part of the bank's development cooperation to Bangladesh. Unlike the previous co-financed contribution, this is a first-time standalone contribution for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh / Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

European Investment bank / Bangladesh Covid-19 Public Health Programme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

4h | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

5h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

6h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

SSC and equivalent examination result published

SSC and equivalent examination result published

1h | Videos
NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS

NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS

3h | Videos
How much does a team spend in BPL?

How much does a team spend in BPL?

18h | Videos
Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
luxurious housing in demand
Real Estate

Investment in luxury housing booming