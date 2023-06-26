EU urged to extend transition period of GSP up to 6 years for smooth graduation of Bangladesh

Economy

UNB
26 June, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 08:24 pm

Related News

EU urged to extend transition period of GSP up to 6 years for smooth graduation of Bangladesh

UNB
26 June, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 08:24 pm
EU urged to extend transition period of GSP up to 6 years for smooth graduation of Bangladesh

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has urged the European Union (EU) to continue supporting Bangladesh in consolidating its economic growth momentum in the coming days.

He made the call during a meeting with Charles Whiteley, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on Monday.

Deputy Head of Mission Dr Bernd Spanier, BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi), Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President Nasir Uddin, Directors Asif Ashraf and Imranur Rahman were also present on the occasion.

The issues of bilateral trade, Bangladesh's graduation from the LDC category, its possible impacts on the country's trade and economy and Bangladesh-EU relations in the post-LDC era were emphasised in the meeting.

During the meeting, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh has attained remarkable socio-economic development over the past decades and is now making efforts to sustain it growth.

 As the largest trading and development partner, EU's support and cooperation is immensely important for Bangladesh for its sustainable development, he said.

The BGMEA President particularly reiterated the call for EU's continued support to Bangladesh for a sustainable and smooth transition from the LDC status.

He, through the Ambassador, urged the EU to extend the transition period of GSP from the current three years to six years for smooth graduation of Bangladesh.

The extension would help Bangladesh to cope better with the emerging challenges in the post-LDC era and sustain its development strides, he added.

Faruque Hassan also requested the EU to waive the safeguard textile threshold criteria or revising the mechanism for Bangladesh in the proposed GSP scheme for 2024-2034 so that the country could avail the advantages of GSP Plus after its LDC graduation.

In the meeting, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan also gave an overview of the RMG industry, its huge impacts on the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh, particularly its role in poverty alleviation and women empowerment.

He expressed thanks to the EU for providing Bangladesh with duty-free access to the European market, saying the apparel industry has been hugely benefitted from the trade preference under the GSP scheme.

The development of the industry has played an important role in transforming the lives of millions of people, mostly women in Bangladesh.

The BGMEA President apprised EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley about the vast progress made by Bangladesh's apparel industry in the areas of workplace safety, environmental sustainability and workers' rights and well-being.

The RMG industry of Bangladesh is strongly focusing on the transition towards circular economy while putting efforts to strengthen human rights and environmental due diligence.

BGMEA in collaboration with GIZ has set up a Responsible Business Hub to raise awareness and provide guidance to manufacturers on the standards and requirements of human rights and environmental due diligence, he said.

Top News

GSP facility

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

13h | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

12h | Panorama
Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A beggar becomes a house owner

A beggar becomes a house owner

4h | TBS Stories
Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

2h | TBS World
New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

8h | TBS World
Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month