EU Ambassador promises more investment to Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
28 January, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 10:45 pm

Related News

EU Ambassador promises more investment to Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 January, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley. Photo: Noor A Alam
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley. Photo: Noor A Alam

Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley on Saturday said that the EU wants to make more investments in Bangladesh.

"We are proud to be the largest customer of Bangladesh's readymade garments. We had a trade of around $19 billion last year," he said while visiting Mithela Textile Industries Limited in Naryanganj, which is certified by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) LEED.

"I have never seen a factory quite like this. The state of automation, the attention to detail, the environmental friendliness, every aspect of the operation reflects care, thought and attention. It also reflects the care for the environment and workers," he said.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) organised the visit as part of its move to showcase the strength of the local garments industry.

Charles Whiteley was accompanied by foreign diplomats and high officials from Germany, Brunei, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Russia, Thailand, Nepal, and Australia and representatives from buyers.

Foreign ministry senior secretary Masud Bin Momen, Mohammad Hatem, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers Exporters Association (BGMEA) were also present during the visit.

Later, they visited another factory named Fakir Fashion Ltd.

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan said that Bangladesh has 184 LEED certified garment factories which is the highest in the world. Some 500 factories are in the process of being certified.

"The purpose of this visit was to showcase the progress and development that Bangladesh has made during the last several years after the Rana Plaza collapse," he said.
He expressed hope that it will be possible to meet the export target of the garment industry despite the global challenges.

According to sources, RMG exports crossed $43 billion last fiscal year, which is around 81% of total exports. In the first 6 months of the current fiscal, about $23 million in export earnings came from this sector.

Top News

Charles Whiteley / EU investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

7h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pet cafes: Where love for food and animals cohabit

9h | Food
Illustration: TBS

How MFS is turbocharging national economy

12h | Thoughts
Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

3h | TBS Entertainment
15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

2h | TBS Career
Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

1h | TBS SPORTS
Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund