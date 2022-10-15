Estonia keen to import Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals, ships

Economy

BSS
15 October, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 07:56 pm

Related News

Estonia keen to import Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals, ships

BSS
15 October, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 07:56 pm
Representational image.
Representational image.

Estonia has shown its keen interest to import Bangladesh-made pharmaceuticals and ocean-going ships.

The proposal was unfolded when Bangladesh ambassador to Estonia Allama Siddiki called on Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu in Estonian capital Tallinn on Friday, said a press release received here today.

The Bangladesh envoy assured that Dhaka is ready to export pharmaceuticals and ships to Estonia as the eastern European country's demand.

Siddiki apprised the minister that currently there is a global demand for Bangladesh-made pharmaceuticals and ocean-going ships for their world standard high quality.

The ambassador also sought Estonian assistance in the Information Technology (IT) sector to help Bangladesh in its ICT advancement under the current government's flagship campaign of "Digital Bangladesh".

Besides, the envoy urged Estonian government's support for commencing repatriation of forcefully displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh to their home country Myanmar.

The Estonian foreign minister assured that his country would always be beside Bangladesh in terms of Rohingya repatriation.

Dhaka and Tallinn expressed their commitment to arrange regular diplomatic dialogues between Bangladesh and Estonia.

Top News

Estonia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

7h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

10h | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

5h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

1h | Videos
Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

3h | Videos
He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

23h | Videos
Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back