ESSAB’s newly elected Board of Directors takes charge

The newly elected Board of Directors of the Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ISAB) takes charge in a grand ceremony.

The installation ceremony was held at Gulshan Club, Dhaka on Tuesday (January 02, 2024).

Md Niaz Ali Chishty takes charge as the new president of ESSAB while Zakir Uddin Ahmed takes charge as secretary general.

Outgoing President President Zahir Uddin Babar and Secretary General M Mahmudur Rashid and other members of the board handed over the responsibilities to the newly elected office bearers.

SM Shahjahan Saju has taken over as the Senior Vice President of ESSAB while Matin Khan, Mohammad Faisal Mahmud, Engr Md Monzur Alam, and M Mahmudur Rashid have taken responsibility as the vice-presidents of ESSAB respectively.

Other Members of the Board of Directors are; Md Mahmood-e-Khoda as joint secretary general, Engr Md Mahabur Rahman as assistant secretary general, Md Noor-Nabi as treasurer, Md Nazrul Islam as publicity secretary.

In addition, Md Wahid Uddin, Eng Md Al-Emran Hossain, Major Mohammad Asheque Kamal (retd), and Md Rofiqul Islam have taken charge as the Directors of ESSAB.

ESSAB's new president, Md Niaz Ali Chishty, was the senior vice-president of the outgoing board of directors.

Currently, he is also serving as the director of FBCCI, the apex trade body of Bangladesh.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Md Amin Helaly was present at the charge handover-takeover ceremony.

While speaking as the chief guest, Md Amin Helaly said, "The economy of Bangladesh is advancing rapidly. At the same time economic activities are also expanding. Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, Bangladesh has achieved significant progress in every sector.

100% electrification, massive urbanisation, increase in purchasing power of people and government incentives have increased the demand of electric products in the country by 5-6 times compared with the last decade. As the economy is expanding, the importance of safety and security in industry, business, and household sectors is also increasing. As a result, ESSAB's responsibilities and scope of work have become very pertinent in the situation."

To minimise the import dependence, he urged the manufacturing of electrical and fire safety and security components locally.

ESSAB's new president Md Niaz Ali Chishty said, there is no revolution in fire safety and security in sustainable development, industrial development and building a smart Bangladesh, which is not possible without the participation of ESSAB members.

He also said that ESSAB members are constantly playing a role in making Bangladesh a safe investment country.

This import dependent sector can be converted into domestic production and become an attractive sector for foreign exchange earnings. We have to work extensively on how to develop fire safety and security equipment in the country and ensure all facilities from the government.

Director (Training, Planning & Development) of the Fire Service and Civil Defense Lt Col Md Rezaul Karim, PSC President of the BGMEA Faruque Hassan, Executive President of the BKMEA Mohammad Hatem, and other business dignitaries were present at the program.