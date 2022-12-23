ERD, Germany’s KfW Bank sign energy loan agreements worth €162M

The Economic Relations Division under the Ministry of Finance and KfW Development Bank of Germany have signed two loan agreements worth €162 million to finance the energy intensive industries.

The agreements were signed under two projects – Energy Efficiency in the Industry" and the Renewable Energy Programme II, according to an ERD release issued Friday (23 December).

Additionally, the two parties signed a grant agreement of €19.5 million for implementing the "Renewable Energy Program III" on Friday (22 December).

ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan and KfW Development Bank First Vice President and South Asia Director Carolin Gassner signed the agreements.

The signing ceremony was attended by KfW Dhaka Office Director Michael Sumser and other senior representatives from the ERD and the KfW Dhaka Office.

Loans worth €82 million for the project titled "Energy Efficiency in the Industry" will support energy-intensive industries in Bangladesh with access to concessionary loans for extension and/or replacement of existing machinery and equipment, and more energy-efficient substitutes for production systems and processes.

A final energy consumption and associated CO2 reduction of at least 20% shall be realised. The programme will be executed by the Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) and the Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Ltd (BIFFL), which act as Project-Executing Agencies.

Furthermore, €80 million for the project titled "Renewable Energy Program II" and a grant of €19.5 million to implement the "Renewable Energy Program III", will be used by the IDCOL only, which acts as Project-Executing Agency.