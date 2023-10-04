ERD, FAO sign technical assistance project agreement

The Economic Relations Division of the Ministry of Finance has announced the formalisation of a technical assistance project agreement with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The primary objective of this collaboration is to ensure utilising bio-pesticides as nature-based solution, reads a press release.

The key goals of this partnership are: strengthening capacity to promote economic growth in the agricultural sector through the adoption of sustainable, nature-friendly agricultural technology and practices; enhancing knowledge and skills related to the formulation, registration, and application of bio-pesticides; building national capacity to respond to invasive pests with a focus on prevention and preparedness; raising awareness among farmers, government agencies, policymakers, and the general public about the benefits of transitioning to Nature-Based Solutions (NbSs) for pest management.

The agreement was formalised through the signatures of Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, and Arnoud Hameleers, FAO representative in Bangladesh. AKM Sohel, wing chief of ERD's UN Wing, moderated the signing ceremony.

The project's implementation will be overseen by the Department of Agricultural Extension under the Ministry of Agriculture. This collaborative effort will take place concurrently in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Nepal, and Viet Nam, with an allocated budget of $96,146 for the project in Bangladesh.

Since joining FAO in 1973, Bangladesh has consistently received technical and financial support from the organization, spanning various sectors, including food, agriculture (crops, fisheries, livestock), and environmental matters. FAO's contributions have extended to 410 projects within the country, aligning closely with the objectives of the 8th Five Year Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals, thus supporting Bangladesh's pursuit of efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable agri-food systems.

The project's execution falls within the framework of FAO's Country Programming Framework for 2022-2026, which centers on achieving enhanced production, nutrition, environmental sustainability, and overall quality of life for all citizens, leaving no one behind.