EO hosts multi-chapter event in Dhaka for young entrepreneurs

A multi-chapter event has been held in Dhaka recently with the participation of the members of the South Asian region of the Entrepreneur's organisation (EO), an international organisation of young entrepreneurs.

Bangladesh chapter of the Entrepreneurs' Organisation organised the two-day event, where the young businessmen and entrepreneurs from Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka focused on enhancing mutual cooperation, developing entrepreneurship at the global level and commercializing of innovation.

The creative and diverse innovations of Bangladesh were highlighted throughout the programme, reads a press release.

On 9 February, the first day of the two-day programme held at the Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka, an exhibition on the Strategic Partnership Alliance was organised.

Bangladeshi entrepreneurs from jewelry, fashion, furniture, ceramics, real estate, education and several other sectors participated in the exhibition with stalls.

Apart from this, an interactive session was also held for EO members with art patron Nadia Samdani. The discussion focused on how the entrepreneurs can work with more enthusiasm by connecting art and culture.

On the second day of the program on 10 March, businessmen from India and Sri Lanka visited factories of Aristopharma and KA Design Limited by Fortis Group. Besides, several networking programs and a friendly football match between the EO Bangaldesh members and the businessmen from Indian and Sri Lanka held on that day.

Md Zia Uddin, president of EO Bangladesh, said, "This was the most prestigious event of the South Asian region of the Entrepreneur's organization. Through this, we have tried to build an entrepreneur-friendly ecosystem so that mutual cooperation between the member entrepreneurs of this region increases and the commercialization of innovations becomes easier."

Faatin Haque, president-elect of EO Bangladesh; Siddhartha Totuka, president of Jaipur Chapter of EO in India; Kazi Inam Ahmed, director of the Gemcon Group; Azra Salim, managing director of the Shombhob Health Ltd; Ahmed Imtiaz Hassan, director of Aristopharma Ltd; Sohana Rouf Chowdhury, managing director of Rangs Motors Ltd; Shah Rayeed Chowdhury, director of Evince Group; Shaon Tanvir, CEO of the Satori Ltd, among others, were present at the two-day event.

Entrepreneur's Organization, a global networking platform, founded in 1987 and currently it has 18,000 entrepreneurs as members from 76 countries. The organisation started its journey in Bangladesh in 2016 and currently has 55 members.