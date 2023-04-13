Ensure equal tax, customs facilities for foreign, local investors: FBCCI

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has proposed ensuring equal tax and customs facilities for both foreign and local investors.

"Collect taxes from wherever income is generated. This is a globally practiced and accepted policy," said FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin during the 43rd budget consultative meeting with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Thursday.

Establish this practice of tax collection in Bangladesh, the FBCCI president recommended to the National Board of Revenue.

The meeting was presided over by NBR Chairman Abu Rahmatul Muneem with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in attendance as the chief guest.