Embezzlement: BFIU freezes bank accounts of Tamha Securities and its owner’s 

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has recently frozen the bank accounts of Tamha Securities, its Managing Director Md Harunur Rashid and other high officials for allegedly embezzling investors' money.

The decision was made by the agency on 5 January following a request from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), a BFIU official said on Monday seeking anonymity.

He said the move will prevent the alleged embezzlers from withdrawing or transferring money from the frozen accounts.

The stock brokerage firm and its managing director have accounts in several banks including Standard Chartered and Mercantile Bank, according to sources.

Earlier on 9 December last year, the Dhaka Stock Exchange halted trading of Tamha Securities following receipt of allegations of embezzlement of investors' money.