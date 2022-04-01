Eggplant, cucumber prices double before Ramadan

The prices of several vegetables, including eggplant and cucumber, have almost doubled just before the start of the Ramadan.

The low-income people are suffering due to the increase in the prices of these vegetables in just a week.

They say that the prices are increased every year ahead of Ramadan, but this year the prices of all the vegetables were already higher for a few months. Now the prices have increased even more before Ramadan.

However, some of the sellers said that they were forced to sell at higher prices as their suppliers had increased the prices.

They, however, said that there is no shortage of supply.

On Friday, eggplant was sold at Tk70-80 per kg depending on quality, which was Tk30-40 last week. Cucumber sold at Tk30-50 last week, but yesterday it sold at Tk60-80, according to the traders of Karwan Bazar.

Depending on the variety, large size lemons are being sold at Tk50-100 which was Tk40-60 last week. Small size lemons sold at Tk15-25 last week, but this week, they are selling at Tk25-35.

Besides, coriander leaves have gone up from Tk120 to Tk160 per kg, chillies from Tk60 to Tk80 and carrots from Tk30 to Tk40. Prices of some other vegetables including cauliflower, pointed gourd and snake gourd have also increased by Tk5-10 more than last week.

Abdul Alim, who works in a private company, told The Business Standard, "I have come to Karwan Bazar after seeing higher prices at Farmgate, but here also the prices have increased. Every year, the syndicate raises prices ahead of Ramadan."

"Leafy vegetables worth Tk5 have to be bought at Tk10-12 now. The prices of various vegetables are higher for the last few months, but now the prices have doubled," he added.

Asked about the reason behind the price hike, Mohammad Selim, a vegetable seller in Karwan Bazar, told TBS that eggplants, cucumbers and lemons have been selling more for several days now. "Buyers are buying more than they need and stocking. That is why suppliers have raised the prices a bit," he said.

However, there is no shortage in the supply of vegetables in the market, said several traders in the Karwan Bazar.

Other food items of Ramadan are also being sold at higher prices. Loose sugar is being sold at Tk80 and local lentils at Tk125-130. Medium grain lentils are being sold at Tk100-110 per kg, which was Tk80-90 a few days ago.

Apart from this, the prices of dates varying on quality have increased by Tk50-100 per kg.

Pea-flour is being sold at Tk130 per kg, which was Tk80-90 a few days ago.