Economy likely to bounce back after elections: Cenbank governor

The Bangladesh Bank anticipates that despite the current economic turmoil, positive changes will commence following the next parliamentary elections, with the economy rebounding by the end of the current fiscal year.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, at a meeting with the Economic Reporters Forum on Monday, said "Our economy is currently navigating a challenging period. Throughout my 36 years in civil and public service, I have never witnessed an economic crisis of this magnitude."

The governor, however, expressed optimism that Bangladesh's enhanced post-election stability will foster investor confidence, leading to an influx of foreign investment and additional funding from international sources.

A decline in US interest rates is anticipated to stimulate Bangladesh's short-term credit and trade credit, contributing to a broader economic rebound. This influx of credit is expected to support businesses, boost investment, and foster economic growth, he said.

Attending the three-hour meeting, the governor and several deputy governors of the Bangladesh Bank and Finance Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder informed reporters about the latest situation of the country's fiscal and monetary situation, as well as various plans of the government.

Finance Secretary Khairuzzaman Mozumder said point-to-point inflation could be reduced to 8% by December this year and further to 6% by June next year.

The governor said despite the economy's challenges in meeting foreign currency reserves and revenue targets, the IMF's second loan instalment is scheduled for release on 13 December.

If the economy exhibits signs of recovery, the Bangladesh Bank intends to implement a crawling peg exchange rate system. Furthermore, if foreign currency reserves normalise, the exchange rate will transition to a fully market-based mechanism, Abdur Rouf Talukder said, adding that the government will not invest any funds from the country's foreign exchange reserves in development projects.

Economy in crisis with a triple deficit

Abdur Rouf Talukder said, "We have always discussed twin deficits – current account deficit and fiscal deficit – management. The last fiscal year saw both the current account deficit and the financial account deficit, the latter of which had not occurred in 14-15 years.

"The financial account experienced a remarkable shift from a surplus of $15 billion in the previous fiscal year to a deficit of $2 billion in the current fiscal year. This $17 billion swing is unprecedented in recent history."

He said, "We are now facing a challenging situation marked by triple deficits. Upon assuming the governorship on 12 July of the previous fiscal year, I inherited a current account deficit of $18 billion, representing 4% of GDP. Notably, we have successfully turned this deficit into a positive balance.

"However, we were caught off guard by the financial account's turn to negative territory. This unexpected development presented a new challenge that we had not anticipated."

Foreign direct investment has dwindled to near zero as investors are hesitant to invest amidst rising US interest rates and the upcoming elections in Bangladesh. Additionally, short-term credit and trade credit are also unfavourable, and our ODA disbursement has hit a three-year low. These four factors lie beyond the control of the Bangladesh Bank and the government, posing a significant challenge in navigating the current economic climate, Abdur Rouf said.

"Anticipating the impending economic challenges, we proactively approached the IMF for assistance before encountering major difficulties. Unlike Sri Lanka and Pakistan, which sought IMF support after their economies fell into crisis, Bangladesh is taking a proactive approach to address the situation," he said.

Dr Zahid Hussain, the former chief economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office, expressed strong concerns about the current economic diagnosis, stating that it appears to be "'out of touch with reality."

While acknowledging the significance of trade receipts in contributing to the financial account deficit, he emphasised the need for a more accurate assessment of the underlying causes.

He attributed the Bangladesh Bank's inability to implement effective policy responses to the inadequacy of the current diagnosis.

Dr Hussain underscored the urgency of exchange rate reform, asserting that it is essential to address the foreign exchange shortage and facilitate reserve rebuilding.

Economy to bounce back after election

The governor attributed the country's anticipated post-election economic normalisation primarily to restored trust.

He noted that foreign direct investment (FDI) has declined compared to the previous period due to investors' cautious stance pending the outcome of the upcoming elections. Investment decisions are expected to hinge on the election's resolution, and currently, there is a lull in new investment activity.

"The disbursement of loans from development partners is typically contingent upon the fulfilment of agreed-upon conditions. Due to the approaching elections, these partners are exercising greater scrutiny, leading to delays in loan releases. The current situation has been exacerbated by strikes and blockades, which further hinder the arrival of foreign consultants and the disbursal of funds," the governor said.

"The current stability of US interest rates signals a potential for further reductions in the near future. During the World Bank and IMF board meeting held in Maracas, the US Treasury secretary and Federal Reserve Bank chairman jointly announced their projections for interest rates, indicating a decline to 2.5% by the end of this year and a further decrease to 2% by March of next year," he said.

"Based on their statements, we anticipate a decline in the SOFR rate starting from March next year. This reduction is expected to trigger an inflow of US dollars, leading to an expansion in trade credit. Consequently, we are confident that foreign direct investment (FDI) will increase following the elections and that our ODA disbursement will experience a similar upward trajectory," the governor said.

No loans to government by printing taka

Regarding Bangladesh Bank's move to stop providing loans to the government by printing the taka Finance Secretary Khairuzzaman Mozumder said, "Although it was a very difficult stance for the Ministry of Finance, we have taken this tough decision in the interest of the country and to tame inflation."

He said that it is not possible to contain inflation only by monitoring policies and the Bangladesh Bank's decisions. "Even if the Bangladesh Bank takes tough decisions, inflation cannot be controlled if the government releases money into the market. For this, a coordination between the Bangladesh Bank and the Ministry of Finance is needed. The Bangladesh Bank is raising interest rates, and we are also taking fiscal measures."

"We have stopped buying cars, training abroad, limiting lump sum allocation expenses, and land acquisition. We have done demand-side management. We have increased OMS to address supply-side problems. OMS has been temporarily suspended as inflation has started to decrease. OMS will be resumed if inflation rises again. We have set a target of bringing down inflation below 8% by December. For this, market monitoring has been significantly strengthened recently.

Loan defaulters' awards are being withheld

The Bangladesh Bank has started implementing the new Bank Company Act. Under this law, any loan defaulter, whether an individual or an institution, will be ineligible for a state award. In accordance with this provision, the names of loan defaulters are being removed from the list of the President's Industrial Development Award given by the Ministry of Industries.

"Many big businesses will not be able to receive that award this year because they are defaulters. I do not look at the names of loan defaulters. No one, no matter how big their name, can get any favours from me," said the central bank governor.

Admitting the increase in non-performing loans, the governor said, "After I became governor, I imposed a limit on loan reschedules. Previously, loans could be rescheduled 5-6 times without any down payment. I have limited it to four times and said that no loan can be rescheduled more than four times. After that, it will become a non-performing loan and the bank will file a lawsuit. That is why non-performing loans are increasing. We are very strict in this matter."

13,000 Bangladeshi-owned companies in Dubai

The governor said money laundering, particularly trade-based one, had taken on a very serious form. "At least 10 times more money has been laundered through over-invoicing than through hundi. We have seen that an LC of $300 has been opened to import goods worth $100. An LC of $40 has been opened to purchase goods worth $20. In this way, money has been smuggled out of the country."

There are 13,000 Bangladeshi-owned companies in Dubai. Each company has cost at least Tk5 crore taka to establish. This money has been smuggled out of Bangladesh to Dubai. In Portugal, 2,500 Bangladeshis have acquired citizenship in the last two years. Each of them had to invest at least 500,000 euros. This money has also been smuggled out of the country.

"We have taken a zero-tolerance approach to stopping this trade-based money laundering. I have stopped the LCs of people who could not even imagine that the Bangladesh Bank could stop their LCs. They went to the highest level (prime minister) to ask me to approve their LCs. They could not convince even there, because I told the highest level that money is laundered in this way," said the governor.

He said, "Our imports used to be an average of $8 billion per month. Now it has come down to an average of $5.5 billion. Of this, $1-1.5 billion was being smuggled out. So, in reality, our imports have decreased by $1 billion.

"I have told banks that there are no restrictions on LC opening from the Bangladesh Bank. However, the central bank will only provide dollar support to meet the import costs of the government. The import costs of the private sector will have to be met from the banks' own dollar inflow. Now banks are doing that. LC opening has also increased due to higher remittances last month."

Market-based interest rates

The governor explained that they have eliminated the floor and cap on deposit rates, allowing many banks to offer rates between 9% and 11% on deposits.

He also mentioned that they have linked the lending rate with the reference rate, ensuring that the lending rate cannot exceed 3% with the 'SMART' system, thus establishing a more market-based interest rate system.

Exchange rate not related to reserves

The governor said dollar reserves do not dictate exchange rates, highlighting Japan's $2 trillion reserves alongside daily currency devaluation.

This reflects the intentional devaluation by exporting countries to sustain competitiveness, he said, adding that exchange rates are influenced by short-term foreign currency flows.

"Presently, our nation experiences a significant net outflow that exceeds inflow. If market-driven, the dollar's price will persistently rise, with an uncertain endpoint.

New Nikash software to launch on 12 Nov

The central bank will close the current software for Electronic Funds Transfer and introduce Nikash software which will cost $2-$3 crore.

The governor said that the new software will be launched on November 12.