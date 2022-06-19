Economy is hampered without a competitive market: Competitive Commission chairman

Economy

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 06:34 pm

It is not possible to develop the country's economy without ensuring a competitive market as a competitive market can contribute significantly to the GDP growth of the country, said Bangladesh Competitive Commission Chairperson Md Mafizul Islam.

"The economy will be hampered if the market is controlled by a handful of people. The main objective of the Bangladesh Competitive Commission is economic development by creating a healthy competitive environment in trade and commerce in the context of growing economic development of the country," he said at a seminar on the role of stakeholders in ensuring fair competition at the Chittagong Circuit House on Sunday.

"The commission also works to prevent, control and eliminate anti-competitive activities. To ensure fair competition in business, everyone from consumers to producers needs to be aware. If we know your problems while doing business, we will try to solve them," Mafizul Islam added.

Speaking as the special guest at the seminar, Bangladesh Police Chittagong Range DIG Md Anwar Hossain said that everyone is involved in the market system. The government has enacted competitive laws in the interest of the people. The commission implements this law. 

He added that the progress of a country depends on their business and trade. Therefore, everyone from small traders to the largest traders should be given a fair business environment. And the commission works to run the business smoothly.

Bangladesh is one of the largest countries in the world in terms of population and many countries want to occupy the market in Bangladesh. At one time our country used to import many daily necessities, but at present, we are self-sufficient in many products. So domestic entrepreneurs need to make sure they get a fair price, he added.

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam said Chattogram is a victim of unequal competition. While each truck can transport more than 24 tonnes of goods from all over Bangladesh, why a truck from Chattogram is not allowed to carry more than 13 tonnes of goods. The competition commission has to work on this issue. 

Among others, Additional Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Chittagong Md Mominur Rahman, Additional Commissioner of Police of Chattogram Shyamal Nath, Additional District Magistrate of Khagrachhari Yaasir Kazi, Additional District Magistrate of Cox's Bazar Abu Sufian, Additional District Magistrate of Noakhali Nazimul Haider, Additional District Magistrate of Brahmanbaria Md Ruhul Amin, Chittagong Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Munal Mahbub, were present on the occasion.

