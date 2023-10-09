Economy in challenging situation: Salman

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 10:18 pm

Economy in challenging situation: Salman

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 10:18 pm
Salman F Rahman. File Photo: TBS
Salman F Rahman. File Photo: TBS

The country's economy is in a challenging situation, Salman F Rahman, the private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, said on Monday.

"We are facing challenges mainly because of external factors, particularly the wars. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has exacerbated the crisis, leading to a fresh surge in fuel prices," said Salman F Rahman during the inauguration ceremony of the extended office of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) in Gulshan on Monday (9 October).

In his address, he called upon businessmen to collaborate in finding innovative solutions to navigate through this situation and recognising the myriad of challenges they already face. 

He also emphasised the need for creative thinking to overcome the problem.

Addressing the pressure on foreign exchange reserves, he expressed confidence that it could be alleviated in the first quarter of the upcoming year. 

However, he identified the interest rate as the most significant challenge that traders will encounter.

Mahbubul Alam, FBCCI president, presided over the programme, with former FBCCI presidents and prominent business leaders in attendance.
 

