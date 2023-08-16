Economic headwinds stall investment plans for many

Infographics: TBS

Even during the pandemic years, when most of the global economies had nosedived amid lockdowns, a number of leading Bangladeshi companies were looking forward and took up expansion plans.

But now, most of them find that business prospects, both home and abroad, are not on solid grounds. Discouraging factors, such as a persisting dollar crisis and high energy prices at home and shrinking demands abroad, have forced them to delay new investments and business expansion plans.

Meghna Group of Industries is one such company among the conglomerates now in a quandary with its ambitious expansion plans.

It had planned to pour about Tk7,000 crore in two new mills – steel and float glass – in the group's Cumilla economic zone.

The group has already spent around Tk1,000 crore for civil work in these two factories and is now paying interests on bank loans. Mostafa Kamal, chairman of Meghna Group, now finds himself ensnared in a disconcerting quandary, unable to initiate Letters of Credit (LCs) for the procurement of machinery essential for these nascent factories, a consequence of the relentless dollar crisis.

"We're also facing trouble in getting gas and electricity connections, which are holding up the $700 million projects," Kamal said.

Industry players point to six factors that are not only stifling new investments but also raising their cost of production to the point of losing out to global competitors in price.

Apart from persisting dollar crisis and abrupt surge in energy costs, there are supply disruptions, weakened local currency, elevated inflation and geopolitical tensions – all casting spectres of uncertainty amid declines in global demand, they explained.

Companies that produce goods primarily for the home market are facing a local challenge – inflation at near double digit – that has tightened the consumers' purse strings, hurting their sales figures.

City Group, a leading consumer goods manufacturing company, is also in the same boat as effects of the dollar crisis caused its new units, including a paper mill and a cement factory to be put on the back burner in the group's own economic zone in Munshiganj.

Paban Chowdhury, an adviser to City Group and a former executive chairman of the state-owned authority Beza, which promotes economic zones in the country, laments, "The economy is suffering…every sector is hurting. There is no escape."

Bashundhara Group's Tk5,500 crore gold refinery endeavour is marred by a vexing delay in machinery imports. Initially scheduled for a debut in March 2023, the refinery's operation has been deferred, a senior official told The Business Standard.

Businesses from spinner or apparel-maker to cement or steel producers, country's conglomerates and business entities, who took new investment decisions in the last two years, have similar stories to tell.

How pricier dollar and gas costing industries

Leading apparel-maker Noman Group has shelved its plan to invest in three new ready-made garment factories, which could add 15,000 workers to the group's total workforce of 80,000 in 32 units.

His group's gas bill alone soared by Tk80 crore per month to Tk120 crore, Nurul Islam, chairman of the group, told TBS.

The apparel exporter said the cost of their yarn production has risen by $0.40 per kilogram, and buyers would not pay higher as they have options like China, India, Pakistan and Indonesia.

The group's factories incurred Tk90 crore loss in an import consignment of cotton as the dealing bank took nine months to make the payment and by then price of a dollar crossed Tk100 from Tk85, said Nurul Islam.

"The scarcity of gas is acutely felt, while the lingering international turmoil like the Russia-Ukraine war has made everybody cautious," said Mohammad Hatem, managing director of MB Knit, which is now using only a half of its capacity.

The gas crisis, exacerbated by an abrupt price hike from Tk12 to Tk30, remains a glaring concern while assurances of uninterrupted supply remains unfulfilled, said Hatem, also the executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

Adams Apparels recently experienced shutdowns of units, hobbled by order shortages and complex bank LC intricacies, said its Managing Director Md Shahidul Haque Mukul, who sees little to hope for in the future.

Mosharaf Hossain, MD of Mosharaf Composite Textile Mills, underscores the current industry woes from the unbearable gas price hikes, supply shortages, and order constraints.

Listed cos also feeling the pinch

Metro Spinning – a concern of Makson Group – decided on a new investment of around Tk200 crore for enhancing its production capacity two years back in 2021.

With half of 2023 already over, now the cotton yarn manufacturer finally has managed to open LCs for importing capital machinery, said Mohammad Jewel Rana, company secretary.

Those that have already made fresh investments are in trouble, too.

Deshbandhu Group made new investments of around Tk800 crore in food and beverage, packaging, apparels and other entities in 2021 when dollar crisis had not yet surfaced.

"We have invested for expansion but cannot operate on full capacity. Many of us are in trouble with bank loans," said Golam Rahman, managing director of the group.

In March 2022, Mozaffar Hossain Spinning Mills, a listed company on the DSE, announced a second phase expansion with a Tk70 crore bank loan.

Haris Alam, company secretary of Mozaffar Spinning Mills, told TBS that they are delaying the project because of the dollar crisis and a slump in the global market.

Paramount Textile Limited will delay its plan to invest $85.45 million to modernise its existing units and set up a new fabrics unit for at least six months, said a company official.

When all these started

Bangladesh had a relatively better time for around two years, 2020 and 2021, despite the coronavirus pandemic, helped by the successful mass vaccination drive, and kept the economy and livelihoods running when most of the world was in lockdown.

But trouble surfaced soon after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February last year, sending commodity prices sky high, inflating import and subsidy bills, and depleting the foreign exchange reserves amid a fast erosion of the value of taka.

Then banks started delaying the opening of import LCs for want of dollars, which cost many businesses dearly.

The Bangladesh Bank devalued the taka by 25% against the greenback in the last one year, from Tk85.80 a dollar to Tk107 in December – highest depreciation among its trading partner countries. Now, the dollar price rose to above Tk110 this August. As a result, entrepreneurs are facing trouble importing raw materials and also facing a dollar crunch to open LCs.

Any way out?

Early this year many businesses forecast that the situation may improve in the middle or third quarter. But with just one month remaining in the third quarter, challenges remain unchanged or more critical than before.

Despite tightening imports significantly – from $8 billion a month in the fiscal 2021-22 to less than $5 billion for the last 7-8 months – commercial banks are still facing challenges to pay import bills in due time because of the greenback's demand-supply gap.

"The supply of the greenback is not improving, which is a matter of concern," said a managing director of a leading commercial bank.

The official said leaving the exchange rate to the market instead of the central bank also did not work, which is also a concern.

In an interview with TBS in February this year, Mohammad Zaved Akhtar, CEO and managing director of Unilever Bangladesh, predicted that the economic situation in Bangladesh will improve in the fourth quarter of 2023 as global demand is expected to decline due to a slowdown in Europe and challenging conditions in China.