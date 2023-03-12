Ecnec okays gridline expansion project to transmit electricity from Adani Power

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved an expansion project of the Southwest Transmission Grid, built for transmitting electricity from Adani Group's power plant in Jharkhand.

The approval came from the ECNEC meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the NEC conference room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Sunday (12 March).

In the meeting, the government approved eight projects worth Tk12,167,15 crore, State Minister for Planning Professor Dr Shamsul Alam said at a press briefing.

The Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) sought a revision of the project to accommodate route expansion and build new substations, according to the proposal.

Besides, the government has given nod to a project modernising the country's major customs stations in Chattogram, Dhaka and Benapole at a cost of Tk1,686.46 crore aiming to meet the challenges of LDC graduation in 2026.

The World Bank will provide 87% of the money as a loan for the Customs Modernisation and Infrastructure Development project.

The project will reduce the time and cost of handling imports and exports at the port by improving customs infrastructure and increasing the efficiency of officials, according to the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Additionally, the scheme is expected to contribute to raising revenue through a modern toll system.