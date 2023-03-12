Ecnec okays gridline expansion project to transmit electricity from Adani Power

Economy

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 04:42 pm

Related News

Ecnec okays gridline expansion project to transmit electricity from Adani Power

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 04:42 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved an expansion project of the Southwest Transmission Grid, built for transmitting electricity from Adani Group's power plant in Jharkhand.

The approval came from the ECNEC meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the NEC conference room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Sunday (12 March).

In the meeting, the government approved eight projects worth Tk12,167,15 crore, State Minister for Planning Professor Dr Shamsul Alam said at a press briefing.

The Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) sought a revision of the project to accommodate route expansion and build new substations, according to the proposal.

Besides, the government has given nod to a project modernising the country's major customs stations in Chattogram, Dhaka and Benapole at a cost of Tk1,686.46 crore aiming to meet the challenges of LDC graduation in 2026.

The World Bank will provide 87% of the money as a loan for the Customs Modernisation and Infrastructure Development project.

The project will reduce the time and cost of handling imports and exports at the port by improving customs infrastructure and increasing the efficiency of officials, according to the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Additionally, the scheme is expected to contribute to raising revenue through a modern toll system.

Top News

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) / electricity transmission lines / Adani Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

6h | Mode
Twelve offers a wonderful collection of punjabi and koti, a festival staple for fashionable men. Photo: Courtesy

Twelve Runway: Festive wears with panache

6h | Mode
The global clothing industry pumps out 2% of the gases heating the planet each year. Photo: Reuters

Can fashion go green if sales keep rising?

6h | Panorama
Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

35m | Tech Talk
Bangladesh knows exactly what its problems are: Richard Quest

Bangladesh knows exactly what its problems are: Richard Quest

1h | TBS Face to Face
Mommykidz makes motherhood enjoyable and easy

Mommykidz makes motherhood enjoyable and easy

2h | TBS Stories
Can you be rich if you are smart?

Can you be rich if you are smart?

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 