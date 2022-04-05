Ecnec clears 12 projects involving Tk12,017 cr

Economy

UNB
05 April, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 03:53 pm

Related News

Ecnec clears 12 projects involving Tk12,017 cr

Among them, 10 are fresh projects and the remaining two are revised projects, said the planning minister

UNB
05 April, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 03:53 pm
Ecnec clears 12 projects involving Tk12,017 cr

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday approved 12 projects, including a Tk3,398 crore one for the Infrastructural development of Gazipur and Cumilla cities as well as Cox's Bazar municipality.

The approval came from the Ecnec meeting presided over by Ecnec chair and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who joined it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.  

The ministers and officials concerned joined the meeting from the city's NEC conference room.

"Today's meeting approved a total of 12 projects with an overall estimated cost of Tk12,016.88 crore (only additional costs of the revised projects were counted here)," Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters after the meeting.

Of the cost, Tk7,990.14 crore will be borne from the government's fund, while Tk594.43 crore will be drawn from the own funds of the organisations concerned and the rest Tk3,432.31 crore will come from the external sources as foreign loans, he said.

Among them, 10 are fresh projects and the remaining two are revised projects, said the planning minister.

According to the project factsheet, the "Urban Development and City Governance (UDCG)" project will be implemented in Gazipur and Cumilla cities and Cox's Bazar municipality by December 2027.

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) will execute the project at a cost of Tk3397.81 crore. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will finance Tk2,215.56 crore as loan for the project and the remaining Tk1182.25 crore will come from the government's fund.

The main project operations include construction of five bridges, two overpasses, one flyover, 32 box culverts, 43 pipe culverts, 5km RCC retaining wall, 37.6km water drain, seven solid waste management units (including landfilling stations), nine deep tube-wells and water supply systems, 2.20km walkway, 5,000sq km playground and three bus terminals as well as installation of 130km street lighting.

Bangladesh / Top News

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) / Ecnec meeting / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Local Government Engineering Department (LGED)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

6h | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

5h | Habitat
Women&#039;s activist organisation Naripokkho formed a human chain and demanded immediate arrest and trial of constable Nazmul Tareq on 3 April. Photo: PR

A teep and the art of telling women what not to wear

7h | Panorama
There is a casual sitting area on the floor and a thin L-shaped waterway around it. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dzable Studio: Bringing nature inside to create peace of mind

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

History of the bindi

History of the bindi

7h | Videos
Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

9h | Videos
Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

9h | Videos
Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

2
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

5
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

6
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release