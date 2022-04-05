Ecnec clears 12 projects involving Tk12,017 cr

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday approved 12 projects, including a Tk3,398 crore one for the Infrastructural development of Gazipur and Cumilla cities as well as Cox's Bazar municipality.

The approval came from the Ecnec meeting presided over by Ecnec chair and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who joined it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The ministers and officials concerned joined the meeting from the city's NEC conference room.

"Today's meeting approved a total of 12 projects with an overall estimated cost of Tk12,016.88 crore (only additional costs of the revised projects were counted here)," Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters after the meeting.

Of the cost, Tk7,990.14 crore will be borne from the government's fund, while Tk594.43 crore will be drawn from the own funds of the organisations concerned and the rest Tk3,432.31 crore will come from the external sources as foreign loans, he said.

Among them, 10 are fresh projects and the remaining two are revised projects, said the planning minister.

According to the project factsheet, the "Urban Development and City Governance (UDCG)" project will be implemented in Gazipur and Cumilla cities and Cox's Bazar municipality by December 2027.

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) will execute the project at a cost of Tk3397.81 crore. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will finance Tk2,215.56 crore as loan for the project and the remaining Tk1182.25 crore will come from the government's fund.

The main project operations include construction of five bridges, two overpasses, one flyover, 32 box culverts, 43 pipe culverts, 5km RCC retaining wall, 37.6km water drain, seven solid waste management units (including landfilling stations), nine deep tube-wells and water supply systems, 2.20km walkway, 5,000sq km playground and three bus terminals as well as installation of 130km street lighting.