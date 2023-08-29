Keep canals, drain floors unpaved to prevent waterlogging: PM

A meeting of the ECNEC held with its chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on 29 August. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her instruction to avoid concreting canals or drain beds, as the method prevents water seepage into the soil, causing waterlogging when it rains.

The premier, at the National Economic Council Executive Committee (Ecnec) meeting on Tuesday, warned the relevant authorities to avoid such construction practices during development works anywhere in the country.

After the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan told the media that parts of Barishal and Chattogram were waterlogged even after light rain recently.

Most of the Chaktai Canal in Chattogram was paved 15-20 years ago, which now causes major waterlogging during the rains, the minister cited as an example.

Earlier at an Ecnec meeting in 2022, the prime minister expressed her unhappiness at the concreting of small canals, including the Chaktai Canal.

Hospital equipment

At the meeting on Tuesday, PM Hasina expressed her dissatisfaction with the underutilisation of vital equipment in many Bangladeshi hospitals due to a shortage of personnel, MA Mannan told reporters.

"We build hospitals and buy equipment. But they are not even opened from the box," the minister said, quoting the PM.

Sheikh Hasina urged the Health Ministry and relevant organisations to recruit personnel concurrently with hospital construction to address this issue.

The directive came while she was approving a project to build 500-bed hospitals and ancillary buildings in Jashore, Cox's Bazar, Pabna and Noakhali.

Planning Division Secretary Satyajit Karmakar said the project was initially intended to be funded by Indian loans, but now will be executed by using public funds.

The Health Services Division decided to move away from Indian loan projects because they take a long time to implement, sources said.

Inflation reduction

At the meeting, the prime minister urged the authorities to address inflation and emphasised the reduction of government expenditure, according to the planning minister.

She also asked relevant authorities to figure out what else can be done to curb inflation.

The premier also ordered the prioritisation of projects that are near-completion.

Revised projects

At the Ecnec meeting, 20 projects worth a total of Tk20,057 crore were approved. Seven of these projects were revised, with their costs and durations extended. Some projects saw their costs increase multiple times.

The initial total cost of the seven projects was Tk6,041 crore, which has jumped to Tk8,795 crore after revision. As a result, the cost of these projects has increased by 45.58%.

Besides, five project period extension proposals were approved. Four of these projects have been extended for the fifth time, another extended four times.

Projects need revision because new equipment has to be bought, dollar price has increased and a lack of project managers, the minister said.

Secretary Satyajit Karmakar said some projects could not be implemented on time due to the contractors. "For example, a project has stalled due to the contractor's walkout."