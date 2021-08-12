E-orange still promises to deliver products on time amid resellers' protest 

Economy

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 02:41 pm

Though E-orange office was reportedly vandalised on Wednesday by resellers, still they have promised to deliver products on 16 August.

According to a Facebook post of E-orange posted today, "As promised, we started office activities from 11 August and were working to publish the delivery list for 16 August. Suddenly, some of E-orange's resellers came to our office and threatened, keep hostage our officials in rooms and attempted to attack the officials. Despite requesting the resellers repeatedly, they did not leave the office. Later, following presence of Gulshan police, the resellers left the office."

"Sadly even after this incident, three more reseller groups came to the office at different times and tried to vandalise and loot."

"In this situation, our office will be closed until our delivery activities begin and the activities will be carried out from home office. However, our delivery list will be published and delivery date will remain unchanged," read the post.

Around 50 customers staged a sit-in protest in front of the office on Wednesday. 

On information, a team of Gulshan Police Station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control after talking to the agitating protesters.

The protesters gathered in the area at 9.30am following the Facebook post on 7 August that urged customers not to pay heed to rumours about the change in company address and its management committee.

On Tuesday night, an update was posted on the company's Facebook page citing that the list of suspended delivery orders will be published on 16 August and the delivery will resume from 17 August. Moreover, customers will be informed about their respective delivery dates via SMS.

The customers, however, deemed the claim as just another delaying tactic while fearing a fresh lockdown order from the government amid the deteriorating pandemic situation in the country.
 

E-orange

