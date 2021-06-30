e-commerce have to deliver products within 5 days: Commerce Ministry

The Ministry of Commerce has finalised "Digital Commerce Operational Guide-2021" with the provision that the e-commerce companies will have to deliver products to the customers within five days after taking the advance payment.

Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary to the commerce ministry and also the chief of the government's central digital commerce cell, made the disclosure to media after an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh on Wednesday.

He said e-commerce companies would have a maximum of 10 days to deliver goods if the buyer-seller location is in a different city.

Hafizur Rahman hoped that the implementation of these guidelines would ensure discipline in the fast-growing sector and create healthy competition.