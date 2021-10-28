E-commerce businesses must register within two months: Cabinet

The government on Thursday said anyone doing an e-commerce business must register their organisation with the government in the next two months.

Such companies also need to maintain a security deposit with the Bangladesh Bank when registering in order to begin operations.

The directives came at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday, said Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam at a press conference.

Khandaker Anwarul Islam said the cabinet has directed the commerce ministry to launch a registration campaign to bring all operational e-commerce businesses in the country under government enlistment.

Companies must maintain a security deposit with Bangladesh Bank before beginning operations so that if their business collapses, customers can be repaid using those funds.

Khandaker Anwarul Islam said, "National intelligence agencies have been directed to monitor these businesses from now on."

'Directives have also been given to conduct a nationwide campaign to discourage people from transacting with organizations not government enlisted."

"The main objective of this campaign is to let people know that anyone who transacts with un-enlisted organisations will do so at their own risk and the government will not take any responsibility for anything going wrong," added the cabinet secretary.