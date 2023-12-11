Don't sell onions for over Tk125: Ctg deputy commissioner

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman in a meeting with the city’s traders and importers at his office this afternoon (11 December). Photo: TBS

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman has urged traders to sell onions at a reasonable price of not more than Tk125.

In a meeting with the city's traders and importers at his office this afternoon (11 December), the deputy commissioner also said, "If any goods are found in a warehouse without a list, they will be seized immediately. Not only in the case of onions, but also sugar. We will ask for all the information."

Stating that the listings will be done with proper documentation, he said, "From now on, the information of all warehouses in Chattogram's Chaktai, Khatunganj and Pahartali will be taken. We will issue a public notification to confirm the information provided."

Addressing the traders, he said, "No matter the amount of goods there are in the warehouse, we will ask for the receipt. If any goods are found without a receipt, we will auction them off to the public at a fair price."

When he asked how the onion prices jumped up by Tk100 overnight, traders of Khatunganj said when there is a crisis, the importers set the price.

They also noted that the majority of those involved in the onion business in Khatunganj are commission agents and hawkers. "Selling 1kg of onions, they grab a 40 paisa commission. That is their business," they added.

The business leaders of Khatunganj said the onion market is border-centric – Benapole, Bhomra, Sona Masjid. They don't have any involvement there. They sell onions according to the decision that comes from the border.

"Bangladeshi traders who have good relations with Indian traders at the border control these businesses. The government can break this syndicate if it wants," they added.

In response, the deputy commissioner said, "We will write to the Ministry of Commerce to take action against whoever is controlling these businesses at the border."

Calling on the port city dwellers, he said, "You also have to be patient. You are buying 10kg or 5kg at once because the price has increased - this is not desirable. Give others a chance. Then a stable environment will be maintained in the market."

Also present in the meeting, Chamber of Commerce Director Md Ahid Siraj Chowdhury Swapan said, "The business community will not be tarnished for one or two businessmen. We will not take responsibility for their misdeeds."