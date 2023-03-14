Don't rush into panic buying: Tipu Munshi 

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. Photo: Collected
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. Photo: Collected

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has urged consumers to not rush into panic buying as he assures them of enough stock of essentials for Ramadan. 

"It will then be difficult to control the market," he cautioned yesterday at a media brief, held on the occasion of the World Consumer Rights Day.  

The minister said there is enough stock of essential products and they are taking various measures to keep the market stable during Ramadan.

He also urged everyone to keep their eyes open so that traders cannot stockpile products.

"All major countries sell products with big discounts during festivals while traders here take advantage," said Tipu Munshi.

He also said that they will seek cooperation from businessmen at the taskforce meeting slated on 19 March. 

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection is celebrating the day with the theme of safe energy and a consumer-friendly world.

The commerce minister narrated how the war-induced hike in global commodity prices and dollar crisis affected Bangladesh's economy and people's purchasing power. 

"At this time, we have to be economical and focus on boosting production at the same time," said the minister. 

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said the purpose of celebrating the day is to enlighten consumers about their rights.

Director General of the Directorate AHM Safikuzzaman said, "We have launched the Consumer Management System to increase connectivity with consumers. Consumers can use the system to file their complaints digitally."

The directorate officials also informed at the press conference that the market committees will be in charge of monitoring each market during the Ramadan and will be held accountable for any instability in the market. 

Already, the committee has been served with a show cause notice regarding unrest in the chicken market in Kaptan Bazar. The committee, in response, has given an undertaking that they will ensure no such incident happens again.

