Dollar soars to record Tk119 in open market

The US dollar soared to Tk119 in the open market today, the highest in the country's history.

Since Wednesday (10 August) morning, the US dollar has been sold at Tk118-119 in the open market. Most money exchanges are more interested in buying than selling because of the shortage of cash dollars.

On Monday (8 August), the price of the US dollar in the open market was Tk115.

Open market dollar sellers say there is a shortage of dollars in most money exchanges. More people are buying dollars than selling.

The open market sellers said there is also a shortage of buyers in the market, adding that those who used to buy and sell dollars on the streets, fearing the raids of various law and order forces including the central bank, are not directly buying and selling.

Ripon Mia sold dollars in the open market for a long time. If you want to know the price of dollar, now there is no dollar, if someone sells it, I will rate 115 to 116 taka. What is the selling rate? When asked, he said he had no dollars to sell.

On 17 May, the US dollar crossed the Tk100 mark for the first time in the country's open market. Then it decreased. Later on 17 July, it crossed Tk100 mark again.

At the end of last month, the price of the US dollar rose to Tk112.

In the interbank currency market, the US dollar was being traded at Tk95 on Monday. The Bangladesh Bank sold dollars to the banks at this rate to meet the government import bill.

On Sunday, the interbank rate was Tk94.70. At the beginning of May, the rate was Tk86.45.