Dollar rate for LC settlement hits record high of Tk109

Economy

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 10:21 pm

Related News

Dollar rate for LC settlement hits record high of Tk109

Banks are now in rush for collecting the greenback from exchange houses abroad, as all the local banks face crisis of the currency amid depleting central bank reserves

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 10:21 pm
Strong dollar will be a harbinger of hard times for much of the rest of the world. Photo: Reuters
Strong dollar will be a harbinger of hard times for much of the rest of the world. Photo: Reuters

Dollar rate for LC settlement hit a record high of Tk109 on Wednesday amid the ongoing crisis for the greenback and depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Talking to The Business Standard, several banks' treasury department officials said they charged importers up to Tk109 for a dollar on the day, which was the highest so far.

"Now we have to buy dollars at higher prices from exchange houses abroad, which is why we have to charge importers higher," a third-generation bank senior official, who wished to remain unnamed, said.

"Even managing dollars is now a tough task," he told TBS.

Pointing out that the dollar price has been on the rise because all the banks go to the exchange houses abroad to collect dollars, he added that earlier they bought dollars from each other.

"As the crisis of dollars has increased in the country, the traditional way of managing dollars has closed for now. Therefore, buying dollars from exchange houses has become the only way. With the sharp rise in demand, exchange houses are also increasing the price."

He further added that exporters are also demanding a higher rate of dollar in encashing their export payments.

Another treasury department official from a government bank said they now can make all the import payments timely, although some payments have delayed earlier. "In the case of food products or government purchases, we are charging the rate set by Bangladesh Bank," he added.

Meanwhile, the central bank sold $40 million at the interbank rate of Tk94.70 to banks on Wednesday for making the import payments for food, fuel and essential commodities.

With the latest sale, the Bangladesh Bank supplied $1.2 billion since FY23 started on 1 July.  As of Tuesday, its foreign exchange reserves fell to $39.54.

In addition, the central bank has continued its raids to ensure a fair price of the greenback in the kerb market. On Wednesday, several teams inspected the money exchangers.

"So far, we have inspected 104 money exchange houses. Of them, 5 have been sealed off and 42 have been served show-cause notices. Apart from this, 9 money exchangers have also been asked to shut down their operations," Md Sirajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of the central bank, told The Business Standard.

In the kerb market, the greenback price has been fluctuating between Tk107-108 for the past few days. On Wednesday, money exchangers bought the dollar at Tk107 and sold it at Tk108, which was Tk106 and Tk107 respectively on Tuesday.

On 26 July, the dollar price in the kerb market reached a record high of Tk112.

Top News

lc payment / Dollar rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

6h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

16h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation