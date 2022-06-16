Dollar price rises again, by 50 paisa this time

Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

The dollar rose once again, registering a 50 paisa increase and climbing to Tk92.85.

Bangladesh Bank $28 million to other banks at this rate on Thursday. Last Tuesday and Wednesday, the greenbacks sold for Tk92.80.

Due to the increase in imports this year, the central bank had to sell dollars from its reserves almost every day to procure essential commodities.

So far, the Bangladesh Bank has sold more than $7billion in the market.

Earlier, the central had never sold this amount of dollars in one financial year.

The foreign reserves remain strained. Last Tuesday, the reserve stood at $41.44billion, which was $48.06 billion last August.

At the beginning of January, the central bank raised the exchange rate of the dollar by 20 paisa taking it to Tk86. Since then, the taka has continued to weaken against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the call money rate has been at its highest for the last four days. Banks lent money to each other at a rate of 5.02% for the past four days.