Dollar price keeps declining as it is traded for Tk97.50 in the open market on Thursday.

Some sellers are charging Tk97 for the international currency.

Although, the purchase of dollars is met with a mixed reaction among traders.

Many of them are offering Tk95-Tk96 while others have refrained from buying.

Previously, the price of dollars sharply fell to Tk98 on Wednesday, a day after hitting a record of Tk103 on Tuesday.