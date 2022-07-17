Dollar price crosses Tk100 in kerb market

Economy

TBS Report 
17 July, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 06:03 pm

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The dollar price jumped over Tk100 in the kerb market on Sunday (17 July).

The money changers in capital sold the dollar at Tk99.60-99.80 Saturday.

Since Sunday morning, dollars are being sold at Tk100-100.50. 

Meanwhile, money changers are buying dollars at Tk99.80-99.90. 

An official of Zaman Money Changer in Motijheel said that many customers are coming to us to buy dollars but fewer people are coming to sell.

The demand for dollars has increased, but the supply has not increased, so the price has spiked, he said. 

