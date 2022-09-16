Dollar only respite in 2022 as risk assets sink, Citi Says

Economy

TBS Report
16 September, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 12:22 pm

Related News

Dollar only respite in 2022 as risk assets sink, Citi Says

TBS Report
16 September, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 12:22 pm
U.S. Dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
U.S. Dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Dollar is now the only possible shelter for what's shaping up to be the biggest destruction of shareholder value since the global financial crisis, according to Citigroup Inc.

With global equities already down $23 trillion in 2022, the greenback's inverse relationship to risk assets makes it the only game in town for at least the rest of the year, the macro strategists wrote in a note dated 15 September.

They also said it would take a "deep recession" to bring down US inflation significantly lower, implying a prolonged drop in corporate profits and equities before the Federal Reserve pivots.

A bear market in global stocks and fixed-income markets has left investors with little choice but to increase their cash allocations, which Bank of America Corp.'s September fund-manager survey showed was the highest on record.

This week's quicker-than-expected US inflation data that saw traders dramatically increase rate-hike bets put the brakes on a brief recovery in risk sentiment, after every major asset class slid in August – the broadest drop since 1981, reports Bloomberg.

"In a world where central banks are aggressively hiking rates (bad for fixed income) in order to tighten financial conditions (bad for equities), then the only place to hide is in USD cash," wrote strategists including Jamie Fahy and Adam Pickett.

"This makes the USD a high-carry, high-quality currency which acts as a hedge to risk assets contracting."

Citi forecasts the dollar spot index will reach 111.98 within the next three months, about a 2.1% advance from current levels that would mark a new 20-year high. They expect a turning point for the US currency will come next year.

"We have outlined ad-nauseam that the end of the USD bull-run will require either a Fed pivot evidenced via bull-steepening in the US rates curve or a bottoming in global growth expectations," wrote the Citi strategists. "These could be themes for 2023, but not today."

 

Top News

Dollar / index

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

1h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

The magic of London

2h | Explorer
A significant number of people took notice of the new kind of Bangla cinema arriving in the theatres. The result is a new surge of audiences coming to see these films. Photo: Courtesy

Hawa, Poran get theatre owners excited about the future of Bangladeshi cinema

2h | Splash
A bicycle made by Bikesmith, the one and only handmade bicycle production house in Bangladesh. Noman Shaikat, a diploma engineer, started the company from scratch with a starting capital of Tk3 lakh only. Photo: Courtesy

Wheels of change: Handmade, eco-friendly bicycles take country by storm

3h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

1h | Videos
How to safeguard disaster affected people

How to safeguard disaster affected people

1h | Videos
Traffic police making the impossible possible

Traffic police making the impossible possible

1h | Videos
Cozy rainy day recipes

Cozy rainy day recipes

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation