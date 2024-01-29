Govt initiatives will help resolve dollar crisis soon: Salman F Rahman

Economy

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 04:12 pm

He said two factors -- increased exports and increased remittance -- will help ease the dollar crisis, with the government taking steps in this regard

Salman F Rahman. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
The ongoing dollar crisis will be solved soon, Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said today (29 January).

"Two factors can help reduce [dollar] pressure at the moment. One is increasing remittance and another is increasing exports. The government has taken steps in these regards," he said while responding to queries from journalists at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) building at Agargaon of the capital.

He added, "Multiple new initiatives are being taken to increase exports. Imports have decreased a lot in recent times. However, the pressure on the dollar persists. 

"The prime minister has given several instructions to increase exports. Exports need to be diversified. In addition, a law has been enacted so that expatriates can keep their dollars in foreign [bank] accounts."

Salman, member of parliament for the Dhaka-1 (Dohar-Nawabganj), said he believes that the latest initiatives will resolve the dollar crisis soon.

He held a views exchange meeting with stakeholders on development plans for his constituency earlier in the day.

Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman and Superintendent of Dhaka district Police Md Asaduzzaman were present on the occasion.

