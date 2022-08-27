Dollar crisis to end soon, rate will be set by market: BB governor

Economy

TBS Report 
27 August, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 01:27 pm

Related News

Dollar crisis to end soon, rate will be set by market: BB governor

Dollar prices depend on short-term inflow, remittance and exports, and outflow, imports. Prices remain stable when there's a balance between the two, says the central bank boss

TBS Report 
27 August, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 01:27 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The ongoing dollar crisis will end soon and authorities will take measures to let the market dictate the greenback's exchange rate, says Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder.

The central bank boss made the remarks while attending the Annual Banking Conference 2022 at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) premises on Saturday.

Addressing the press he said, "This [dollar crisis] is a complex issue. We all have to be patient. The inflation that we are facing right now is import induced. 

"Dollar prices depend on short-term inflow, remittance and exports, and outflow, imports. Prices remain stable when there's a balance between the two."

"I will be able to say more on this issue after two-three months," he added.

When asked about the several banks making high profits from the volatile forex market, the BB governor said, "We are investigating the matter. Not much should be said right now.

"But there is a difference in banks making profits and businesses mankind profits. They [banks] have to maintain many responsibilities and regulations."   

Speaking on the country's banking landscape, he said, "Things are changing rapidly. The industry is passing through fresher challenges in a critical environment attributed by the Covid-19 devastations and global macroeconomic instability.

"Encouraging 'sustainable banking' for promoting sustainable growth became particularly crucial in this circumstance where adoption of technology became a necessity. With the evolution of technology, the entire industry has undergone a massive transformation that has changed the way financial procedures are carried out, and the way financial institutions operate."

"It is very important for banks to demonstrate a good compliance culture to maintain their reputation and win the trust of customers, investors and regulators.

"A good compliance culture can benefit banks in several ways by covering more adequately organizational and individual risk; better shielding reputational risk; confidence among employees while performing their jobs; help to attract and retain talent and ensuring employee engagement; improved transparency which enables better decisions; enhanced relationship with regulators and other stakeholders; and enhanced valuation of the entity among investors," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dollar crisis / Bangladesh / Economy / Bangladesh Bank (BB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Three bakeries baking loaves with love

5h | Food
Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

4h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Why students are leaving Bangladesh?

1h | Videos
Nawazuddin set to play transgender woman in Haddi

Nawazuddin set to play transgender woman in Haddi

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Tips to build the ultimate gaming setup

4h | Videos
Enjoy new salad recipe every day

Enjoy new salad recipe every day

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally