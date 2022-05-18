Dollar being sold at Tk103.50 in open market for second day

The price of US dollar in the open market continued to be above the Tk100 mark today as well after first crossing the mark on Tuesday.

Traders said that they were buying US dollar at a rate of Tk102 and selling at Tk103/103.50 on Wednesday (18 May).

On Tuesday (17 May), the US dollar was being sold up to Tk100 in the open market – up from the previous day's Tk98.30.

Several money exchange companies said the dollar's value continues to rise because demands have been growing steadily while the supply crisis continues.

"The dollar crisis has turned extreme in the last one week, with the price increasing every day," a dollar seller in the Motijheel open market said on condition of anonymity.

"We are not getting dollars. I could not buy even one dollar today," the seller added and recommended that no one should try to buy dollars now unless it is an emergency.

"We have been buying dollars at Tk102 and selling at Tk103.50 since this morning," a senior official at Dawn Money Exchange, one of the largest exchange companies in the capital told The Business Standard on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Bank on Monday (16 May) devalued taka against the US dollar for the third time in two months to stabilise the currency market.

The US dollar exchange rate for interbank transactions was revised to Tk87.5 on the day, up by Tk0.80 – the highest devaluation of taka on a day in the country's history.

The Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday sold dollars to banks at a rate of Tk87.50, up from Thursday's Tk86.70. But the banks were selling one dollar at more than Tk91. A senior official of the Bangladesh Bank said more imports than exports and the rise in remittance inflow are impacting the dollar price.

According to authorities concerned, the cost of import is way more than the export income of the country for which extra dollars are needed to pay the import duty but compared to that, remittance and export income did not increase. As a result, the pressure on the US dollar in the banking system and in the open market is increasing. This has led to a shortage of foreign exchange.