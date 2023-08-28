Video of Do our sweets have sweeter potential in the global market? News Highlights | TBS News

The sweet market in the country has undergone a remarkable transformation over the last decade, driven by the involvement of several corporate entities. But despite significant advancements and developments in product quality and branding, Bangladesh has failed to shine in the global market.

Illustration: TBS

Recently, initiations of small-scale exports have sparked optimism among stakeholders regarding the industry's potential. Industry insiders say a strategic focus on sweet product exports for the global market could unlock new opportunities.

On 17 August, Riverine Fish & Food Processing Industry Ltd, a company based in the port city, exported 1,932 kg of three distinct local varieties of sweets and yoghurt to the United States.

This consignment comprised 416 kg of Cumilla's roshmalai, 326 kg of chamcham, and 390 kg of kalojam, according to the Plant Quarantine Station at Chattogram Seaport.

Earlier in May, Sabjiana Ltd, a subsidiary of BD Foods, exported 1,100 kg of sweets to Australia. This shipment encompassed roshgolla, sponge roshgolla, chomchom, kheer mohon, lengcha and sweet curd.

Syed Munirul Haque, pathologist at the Plant Quarantine Station, told The Business Standard, "The export of sweet products took place alongside other agricultural goods via sea. We were a little nervous about the shipping to Australia as the country has robust quarantine rules. However, the export operation proved to be successful."

He further said, "Our locally popular sweet products maintain high-quality standards. With the proactive participation of entrepreneurs, the potential for growth in this sector's export volume is considerable."

The Bangladesh Sweets Manufacturers Association currently boasts around 400 registered members.

In addition to this, the sector accommodates over 2,000 local entrepreneurs across the country. Collectively, they contribute to an annual business volume of around Tk20,000 crore.

A few sweets traders have established outlets in foreign countries. A notable example is the Chattogram-based Banoful & Co, which has recently inaugurated branches in both Dubai and London.

According to stakeholders, several sweets varieties have gained widespread fame across the country, such as Cumilla's roshmalai, Tangail's chamcham, Jashore's roshgolla, Naogaon's para sandesh, Natore's kachagolla, Muktagacha's monda, and Netrakona's balish mishti.

Despite the copyright for roshgolla being associated with Kolkata, the Bangladeshi version of roshgolla has also garnered significant recognition.

Moreover, a number of Dhaka-based brands have emerged, creating their own unique offerings. Among these brands are Meena Sweets, Premium Sweets, Prominent Sweet Rosh, Bonoful, Mithai, Jaipur and Muslim Sweets, to name a few.

Aminur Rahman, general secretary of the Bangladesh Sweets Manufacturers Association, said, "Once confined to local shops in rural areas, the sweet industry has seen the emergence of educated entrepreneurs over the last decade. It is anticipated that the issue of exports will assume significance within three to five years."

Potential of Bangladeshi sweets in the global market

Globally, chocolates, biscuits, ice creams and sweets collectively fall under the category of confectionery products.

According to a report from the United States-based research firm Grand View Research, the confectionery sector's global market size was valued at $309.98 billion in 2022.

This market is anticipated to further expand, reaching an estimated value of $401.54 billion by 2028.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau of Bangladesh (EPB), the export income of the sugar confectionery sector in fiscal year 2022-23 was $236.813 million. But there has been no contribution of sweets here.

Bashirul Haque Jilani, commercial in-charge at Riverine Fish & Food Processing Industries Ltd, said, "Our export efforts now encompass not only frozen and bread-biscuit products but also sweets. Our products have found a consumer base among Bangladeshi buyers in the USA, reflecting a notable demand for sweets in the country."

MA Motaleb, chairman of Banoful & Co, told TBS, "Venturing into international markets with dairy products presents considerable challenges. In response to demand from London and Dubai, we have established outlets in those cities. To cater to these outlets, we produce sweets there. Additionally, we use air cargo to transport modest quantities of sweets to Japan and Korea."

He added, "The commencement of extensive exports has been hindered by apprehensions regarding product quality. We are optimistic that advancements in processing techniques will augment the prospects for export in the future."

However, complexities have arisen in regard to obtaining certification for exporting sweets.

Syed Munirul Haque said that when sweets were exported to Australia, they were included in a consignment of agricultural products. Consequently, the clearance process was managed accordingly.

However, for standalone exports of sweet products, a decision needs to be reached regarding the entity responsible for issuing the health certificate.

He said export licences or permits pertaining to dairy products could potentially fall under the jurisdiction of livestock quarantine authorities. Conversely, if these products are categorised as food items, the oversight might be entrusted to the safe food authority.

However, uncertainty persists regarding whether these regulations will be internationally recognised.

In India, the export of such products is overseen by a distinct entity known as the Agriculture Process & Food Authority. Should a consistent pattern of export take root in Bangladesh, it is plausible that a similar structure could be developed in due course, Syed Munirul Haque added.