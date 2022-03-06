Diversified jute products have huge export potential

Jute yarn rolls are staked inside a Bangladesh Jute Mills in Narsingdi. It is one of the 25 state-run jute factories shut down by the government in July 2020 because of heavy losses and excessive production costs. Photo: TBS

Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi on Sunday said the diversified jute products created an extensive opportunity for exports with a value addition of 1 to 500 times.

About 50% of the workers involved in this newly developed jute industry, much like the RMG, are women, he said.

Dastagir was addressing a programme marking the National Jute Day-2022 at the Osmani Auditorium in the city.

Expressing hope for the reemergence of jute cultivation, the minister said the country's private sector is moving the industry forward through exports.

"We are putting our best efforts on how to improve the cultivation process and get better yield with the use of technology," he said, adding that the usage of jute bags have also risen in the domestic market in recent times.

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque attended the programme as chief guest.

Razzaque said the production of jute, one of the oldest cash crops in Bangladesh, was about 10 lakh tonnes in 2005, which rose to 17 lakh tonnes recently. With government incentives, yields of various vegetables, fruits and jute will surge further and bring forth around $8 billion export income.

"The use of jute products, instead of plastic, is crucial to combat the climate change challenges and to ensure environmental protection. I will urge the government to provide 20% subsidies in the export of diversified jute products," he added.

Textile and Jute Secretary Abdur Rauf was also present at the event attended by other senior government officials and distinguished guests.

A total of 11 individuals and organisations were given awards for their contribution to the jute industry.

Nearly 20 months after its shutdown, the state-owned Bangladesh Jute Mills recently got a new lease of life as the Jute Alliance Ltd, a joint venture of five local and foreign companies, who decided to gradually invest Tk300 crore to revitalize the demised jute factory.

According to the Directorate General of Jute, the lives and livelihoods of around four crore people in the country are directly or indirectly involved with the jute sector.

A variety of jute diversified goods are currently being produced in Bangladesh. These include- bags, purses, bed sheets, sofa cover, blankets, curtain, floor mat, sweater, blazers, gents and ladies shoes, sarees, Ornaments and ornament boxes, ladies three pieces and home decor items.