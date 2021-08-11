Dinajpur’s iron ore mine has reserves of 62.5 cr tons: Nasrul Hamid

The country's first magnetite (iron ore) mine is home to reserves of 62.5 crore tons of crude iron ore, according to estimates by the Geological Survey of Bangladesh (GSB).

Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, made the announcement while addressing a discussion program and inauguration of Mujib Corner at GSB in the capital on Wednesday.

Earlier in June of 2019, GSB made an announcement of discovering a magnetite mine at Isabpur village in Hakimpur upazila of Dinajpur.

At that time, the GSB had said that apart from the iron ore, there is copper, nickel, and chromium in layers.

The Geological Survey of Bangladesh found the iron ore while digging a well on 50 decimals of land in Isabpur village in search of mineral resources, 11 kilometers from the upazila headquarters of Hakimpur.

The state minister said it has been confirmed that a 50-meter thick magnetic iron-rich rock has been found in the Hakimpur upazila mine. The potential reserves of iron ore are about 625 million tons.

The state minister called upon the Geological Survey of Bangladesh to create a field for research in extracting mineral resources in Bangladesh.

Prof Dr Hossain Mansoor, Professor, Department of Geology, University of Dhaka, and Dr Muhammad Sher Ali, director general of GSB, spoke at the function, with Dr Anisur Rahman, senior secretary of Energy and Mineral Resources Division, in the chair.