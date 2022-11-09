'Digital platform can be most effective medium to increase remittance'

Speakers at a seminar today said that the digital platform could be the best medium in the country to make the remittance sending process much easier.

They said one of the easiest ways to overcome the foreign exchange crisis is to increase the remittance inflow.

In this regard, the speakers also said initiatives should be taken to ensure that money sent through legal channels reach the beneficiaries safely and instantly alongside making the remittance sending process much easier.

The speakers expressed such opinion at a seminar titled "Remittance through Legal Channel: Prospects of Digital Platform" organized by the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) held at its office in the capital's Purana Paltan area.

Planning Minister MA Mannan spoke at the seminar as the chief guest while renowned economists, bankers and industry experts put forward various recommendations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mannan said that remittances cannot be increased unless the distance between expatriates and the legal channels is reduced. "The government is working on it. Digital platforms can play a pivotal role in this regard."

He said transactions with foreign countries remain closed for three days a week in the banking channel. "For this reason, hundi is being preferred as a better transaction route. The government wants to break these traditional barriers and start a new trend. These issues must be dealt with. The Ministry of Finance and the Bangladesh Bank are working on this."

Ahsan H Mansoor, executive director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) said, "To increase remittances through legal channels, the dollar market needs to be balanced. Migrant workers are more inclined to send remittances via hundi when the dollar exchange rate between legal and illegal channels is high."

He said through various awareness programs, they can be motivated to send dollars through legal channels. "Besides, attention should be paid in increasing digital services," he added.

Dr Bazlul H Khondker, professor of Economics Department of Dhaka University and chairman of SANEM presented the keynote at the seminar.

He said in 2019 and 2020, remittance inflow to the country increased by large scale. At that time, he said the government took various steps including introducing incentives and increasing digital transactions.

Dr Bazlul said at present, remittance service costs more than 6 percent globally and thus it should be reduced. "Remitters are choosing hundi because of the convenience of sending money quickly and at a much lower cost. It will be possible to reduce the cost and time by half if digital platforms including MFS are used as legal channel."

The SANEM chairman said, "If we can strengthen the ecosystem and create ways to use the digital money digitally, the country's economy will be stronger. For this, digital financial services should be patronized in the country."

Masrur Reaz, chairman of Policy Exchange said that remittance can be brought quickly through digital channels. "There is no alternative to using digital platforms to boost remittance inflow. If remittance inflow can be increased, it will be possible to meet the balance of payment deficit."

Sormindo Nilormi, professor, Economics of Jahangirnagar University, said if it is possible to facilitate easy and quicker system to send money through digital platforms, the remitters will opt for digital channel to send remittance.

"It is also necessary to recognise the people who earn remittances working from Bangladesh. The definition of migrant workers also needs to be sorted out," he added.

Md Iskandar Mia, former executive director and former deputy head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), said, "Necessary initiatives should be taken to bring remittance from the illegal migrant workers through legal channel. For that, engaging MFS agents can be a solution. It is also important to take steps to stop money laundering."

Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (Retd), chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash said that bKash disburses the remittances instantly to the dear ones of the expatriates.

Currently, remittances sent by expatriates from more than 70 countries are entering Bangladesh through 75 Money Transfer Organizations (MTO) via settlement in 12 commercial banks. In 2021, Tk2,427 crore remittances were disbursed through bKash. "At the end of this year, it is expected to reach to around Tk4,000 crore," he added.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and chief executive officer of Bangladesh Islami Bank Limited thinks that if the problem of sending remittances by the expatriate workers is lessened, it will be easier to deal with the existing challenge in terms of foreign reserve.

Khondakar Sakhawat Ali, Emeritus Fellow of Unnayan Samannay said that the dollar earned by expatriates is grabbed by an unscrupulous group. "For this, Hundi has to be solved at source level. Besides, remittance through legal channels will be increased if it is possible to introduce the facility of sending remittance directly using MFS for the expatriates."

Presided over by ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy, the seminar programme was moderated by its General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam.