Digital money will increase economic efficiency

As paper money evolved from shell money, now things are going to another direction. I think in the next 10-15 years the use of physical money would probably be reduced to a certain level. If you look at closely, those who are getting salary through the banks are getting the money digitally. We see that at the end of the month the amount of money in our bank account is increasing.

If we can get accustomed with it, the overall population of the country would also be able to adopt it because most of them have digital devices and there is also digital infrastructure in the country. So, this is a part of the evolution and I think that it will bring efficiency in our economy.

When we get accustomed with something it becomes hard for us to get away from that. But if the new practice brings efficiency, we start to appreciate that. For example, a smoker hardly notices that he kills more than an hour per day to finish 20 cigarettes. Like him, the person who counts physical money in a shop or other business institutions spends a lot of time in this every day.

If it is brought into an efficient system, this person could be able to spend his time in a more productive way. Because you do not have to count digital money as you can know the amount just by looking at the digits. So, this will introduce an efficient system which would help the customers, shop owners, and overall the government and the banking system.

Beside increasing efficiency, digital money would lower expenses. Whenever a person is using services like bKash, he or she has to bear extra expenses only when converting the money into physical form. But when you are using it digitally like buying something or recharging your mobile account, you don't have any extra expense. So, the use of digital money would increase in future as it is more efficient.

At the beginning, the internal framework of bKash was created by VISA, a global platform. At that time, we tried to ensure that we face no technological shortfall in a country with population of about 17 crore. For this, we made technological investment, recruited right persons and maintained the regulatory framework. So, bKash has the technological innovation, human resources and regulatory framework to provide service for the huge population.

We always keep a headroom to have the capacity to provide double services than the usual demand. Because it will not be fair to tell a client during the night before the Eid festival that why you are making so many transactions. Because it is a special day. So, you have to have the preparation. And we are always ready with our service.

The paper money was first introduced in the 17th century which was a huge innovation. It freed people from carrying sacks of shell money. Because it enabled them to carry a piece of paper on which the value was written. Along with it a system was also developed to maintain the regulatory framework which ensured the legality of the currency. So, it was not only a physical change. It also included an internal factor that encompassed a regulatory framework.

In Bangladesh, the regulatory authorities have enframed the digitalisation process in a legal system. As people have digital devices in their hands, the digitalisation process would keep evolving in the right direction maintaining the framework which will increase overall efficiency. It will increase transaction and economic activities in the country. In this whole digitalisation process the digital platforms like us will have a huge contribution.

Moreover, we are working with an ethos of financial inclusion. We think the people who are working in the rural areas with spade and sickle have the same rights as you and me to be a part of the digital financial system. As Bangladesh has the infrastructure for this, we have to make the best use of that. This will bring those people in the mainstream of economic efficiency.

Kamal Quadir is the CEO of bKash