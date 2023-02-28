Dhaka urges Argentina to set up edible oil factory in Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 02:50 pm

Related News

Dhaka urges Argentina to set up edible oil factory in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 02:50 pm
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, left, Argentine Foreign Minister (FM) Santiago Andres Cafieroof, right. Photo: Collected
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, left, Argentine Foreign Minister (FM) Santiago Andres Cafieroof, right. Photo: Collected

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has urged Argentina to set up an edible oil factory in one of the economic zones (EZ) in Bangladesh.

The minister made the call while signing an MoU with Argentine Foreign Minister (FM) Santiago Andres Cafieroof on Tuesday afternoon (28 February). 

The agreement, signed at an event held at the Secretariat in Dhaka, aims to increase bilateral trade between the two friendly nations.

Addressing the press Tipu Munshi said, "There are many opportunities available to better trade with Argentina. There is also a scope to increase exports, especially of RMG items. 

"We are hopeful that this MoU will help increase bilateral trade to $1-1.5 billion within the next two years."

Responding to this, the Argentine FM said, "Until so far, the two countries shared a sincere relationship only centring football. But now the two countries will have stronger ties in other sectors as well."

According to commerce ministry data, Bangladesh imported goods, mainly sugar and edible oil, worth $791 million from Argentina in the last fiscal. 

Meanwhile, some $488 million worth of goods had been imported during July-December of the current fiscal.

According to ministry sources, there is scope for Bangladesh to import sunflower oil and wheat from the Latin American nation.

Addressing the event, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said, "Based on today's agreement, another deal will be signed between TCB and the concerned Argentinian office a few days later. 

"This will allow TCB to make direct imports from Argentina."

Responding to a question, Tipu Munshi said that only government employees will now have the opportunity to travel to Argentina without a visa. 

"In the future, all citizens, travelling to Argentina, will be able to get on-arrival visas," he added.

Marking the occasion, Argentina FM gifted a jersey of their national football team olive oil, and pickles to Tipu Munshi.

Tipu Munshi gifted the Argentine FM some photos of Old Dhaka, jute and leather products.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh-Argentina / bilateral relationship / bilateral trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

6h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Adani isn't the only Indian tycoon in trouble

3h | Panorama
Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Earthquake will put Dhaka under 7 million tons of piles

Earthquake will put Dhaka under 7 million tons of piles

1h | TBS Stories
How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

19h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

1d | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June
Economy

Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion
Banking

BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion