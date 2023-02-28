Dhaka urges Argentina to set up edible oil factory in Bangladesh

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has urged Argentina to set up an edible oil factory in one of the economic zones (EZ) in Bangladesh.

The minister made the call while signing an MoU with Argentine Foreign Minister (FM) Santiago Andres Cafieroof on Tuesday afternoon (28 February).

The agreement, signed at an event held at the Secretariat in Dhaka, aims to increase bilateral trade between the two friendly nations.

Addressing the press Tipu Munshi said, "There are many opportunities available to better trade with Argentina. There is also a scope to increase exports, especially of RMG items.

"We are hopeful that this MoU will help increase bilateral trade to $1-1.5 billion within the next two years."

Responding to this, the Argentine FM said, "Until so far, the two countries shared a sincere relationship only centring football. But now the two countries will have stronger ties in other sectors as well."

According to commerce ministry data, Bangladesh imported goods, mainly sugar and edible oil, worth $791 million from Argentina in the last fiscal.

Meanwhile, some $488 million worth of goods had been imported during July-December of the current fiscal.

According to ministry sources, there is scope for Bangladesh to import sunflower oil and wheat from the Latin American nation.

Addressing the event, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said, "Based on today's agreement, another deal will be signed between TCB and the concerned Argentinian office a few days later.

"This will allow TCB to make direct imports from Argentina."

Responding to a question, Tipu Munshi said that only government employees will now have the opportunity to travel to Argentina without a visa.

"In the future, all citizens, travelling to Argentina, will be able to get on-arrival visas," he added.

Marking the occasion, Argentina FM gifted a jersey of their national football team olive oil, and pickles to Tipu Munshi.

Tipu Munshi gifted the Argentine FM some photos of Old Dhaka, jute and leather products.