Dhaka textile machinery expo to resume in Feb ‘23 after 3 years

The Dhaka International Textile and Garments Machinery Expo, the largest in the country, will be held next year after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 1,200 brands and companies from different countries will exhibit their machinery at the four-day exhibition scheduled to be held on 15-18 February 2023 at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.

The Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) and Hong Kong-based Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Company will organise the exposition jointly.

One of the aims of the exhibition of the latest textile and garment technology is to highlight Bangladesh's capacity in the global market in the post-Covid-19 era, said the organisers at a press conference in the BTMA office in Panthapath in the capital yesterday.

Companies related to textile and garment machinery and technologies from 32 countries will participate in the exposition.

Rubaiyat Ahsan, chief executive officer of Alliant Limited, a local partner of Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Company and Neal Chan, its sales manager, were also present at the press briefing.