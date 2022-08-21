Dhaka seeks Qatar's investment

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday highlighted trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh and sought Qatar's investment in Bangladesh, especially in economic zones.

The issues were discussed when Labour Minister of Qatar Ali bin Saeed bin Al Samikh Al Marri met Momen at the state guesthouse Padma.

Qatar's Labour Minister conveyed to Momen that his country will actively explore investment scope in Bangladesh.

The foreign minister lauded the role of Qatar for its mediation in Afghanistan, Palestine, Chad and in Sudan.

He sought Qatar government's political and economic support for resolving the Rohingya problems.

Qatar labour minister appreciated steady development of Bangladesh despite Covid pandemic.

Momen briefed him about the initiatives taken by the government of Bangladesh led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for skill development to meet growing demand in domestic and abroad.

He appreciated the cooperation of Qatar government in supplying LNG to Bangladesh.

Qatar's minister expressed his satisfaction on Bangladesh community living in Qatar.

He appreciated the role of Bangladeshi expatriates in developing the economy of Qatar as well as Bangladesh.

He mentioned that Qatar would like to recruit skilled and semi skilled workers from Bangladesh in the field of medical, hospitality, driving and IT sector in the coming days.