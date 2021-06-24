Dhaka Bank suspends card transactions with evaly, 9 online merchants

Economy

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 03:25 pm

Dhaka Bank suspends card transactions with evaly, 9 online merchants

LankaBangla also warns customers against using cards for online transactions

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 03:25 pm
Dhaka Bank suspends card transactions with evaly, 9 online merchants

After Brac Bank and Bank Asia, Dhaka Bank Ltd has temporarily suspended the use of their cards for transactions with 10 e-commerce sites. 

Mustafizur Rahman, head of cards, Dhaka Bank, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The sites are: Evaly, Alesha Mart, Dhamaka, E-orange, Sirajganj Shop, Aladiner Prodip, Qcoom, Boom Boom, Adyen Mart and Needs.

Mustafizur said the move was temporary and they would wait and see how the situation unfolds.

Meanwhile, LankaBangla Finance Limited has issued a messages to its client saying that the bank will not be held responsible for any transactions with e-commerce sites through their credit cards

Earlier, Brac Bank Ltd and Bank Asia instructed its customers not to use their cards for purchasing goods from these 10 online merchants. 
 
City Bank authorities earlier on Tuesday too issued a notice saying the bank will not be held responsible for any fraud stemming from using their American Express (Amex) card for online shopping.
 
Bangladesh Bank recently sent a report to the commerce ministry raising concern about high volume of financial transactions through unregulated e-commerce sites. It said there were not enough assets against customer money taken in advance by the online shops.
 

