Dhaka again ranks most expensive city for foreign employees in South Asia: Survey

Dhaka once again ranked as the most expensive city in South Asia for international employees to live in, according to a new survey comparing the prices of 200 goods and services in each location.

Despite dropping 58 positions in a year, Dhaka is still among the top 100 most expensive cities in the world for expatriates in the Mercer's Cost of Living Survey 2022.

This year, the Bangladesh capital came in at 98th most expensive city for foreign employees while it was in 40th in 2021 and 26th in 2020, indicating Dhaka is getting less expensive.

However, the city is still costlier for overseas workers to live in than some of the most developed ones in the world. Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur ranked 181st on the list, Qatar's Doha 133rd, Saudi Arabia's Jeddah 111th, Canada's Vancouver 108th, Thailand's Bangkok 106th, and Australia's Canberra 104th.

Released on Wednesday, the survey includes over 400+ cities throughout the world and this year's ranking includes 227 cities and measures the comparative cost of more than 200 goods and services in each location, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, household goods, and entertainment.

New York City was used as the base city for all comparisons and currency movements are measured against the US dollar. The cost comparisons were derived from the survey conducted in March this year.

In South Asian table, Mumbai (127th), New Delhi (155th), Chennai (177th) and Bengaluru (178th) from India are listed as less costly for overseas workers to live in than Dhaka.

Even Sri Lanka's capital Colombo is also less costly than Dhaka, which ranked 183rd globally.

It is followed by Hyderabad (192nd), Pune (201st), and Kolkata (203rd).

Pakistan's Islamabad and Karachi are named as the least expensive city for expatriates in South Asia, ranked 224th and 223rd globally. The cities are also the fourth and fifth least expensive in the world.

At the other end of the table, the cheapest places for international employees to live were Turkey's Ankara, Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan and Dushanbe in Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong is once again the world's costliest cities for expatriates, followed by Zurich (2) and three other Swiss cities - Geneva (3rd), Basel (4th) and Bern (5th).

Four out of 10 most expensive cities to live in for the international assignees are located in Asia.

Mercer's cost of living data together with its mobility research and the learnings from Mercer's work with clients, indicates that the rise of remote and flexible working, the war in Ukraine, exchange rate variations and widespread inflation are having a material impact on employees' pay and savings, which may have serious consequences for employers in the global battle for talent.

Yvonne Traber, Partner at Mercer and Global Head for the Mobility Business said, "The volatility triggered by Covid-19 and further worsened by the crisis in Ukraine has fueled global economic and political uncertainty. This uncertainty, coupled with significant rising inflation in most of the countries around the world, has international assignees concerned about their purchasing power and socio-economic stability."