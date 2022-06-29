Dhaka again ranks most expensive city for foreign employees in South Asia: Survey

Economy

Mohsin Bhuiyan
29 June, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 04:13 pm

Related News

Dhaka again ranks most expensive city for foreign employees in South Asia: Survey

Mohsin Bhuiyan
29 June, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 04:13 pm
A view of Gulshan area in Dhaka. Photo: Wikimedia
A view of Gulshan area in Dhaka. Photo: Wikimedia

Dhaka once again ranked as the most expensive city in South Asia for international employees to live in, according to a new survey comparing the prices of 200 goods and services in each location.

Despite dropping 58 positions in a year, Dhaka is still among the top 100 most expensive cities in the world for expatriates in the Mercer's Cost of Living Survey 2022.

This year, the Bangladesh capital came in at 98th most expensive city for foreign employees while it was in 40th in 2021 and 26th in 2020, indicating Dhaka is getting less expensive.

However, the city is still costlier for overseas workers to live in than some of the most developed ones in the world. Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur ranked 181st on the list, Qatar's Doha 133rd, Saudi Arabia's Jeddah 111th, Canada's Vancouver 108th, Thailand's Bangkok 106th, and Australia's Canberra 104th.

Released on Wednesday, the survey includes over 400+ cities throughout the world and this year's ranking includes 227 cities and measures the comparative cost of more than 200 goods and services in each location, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, household goods, and entertainment.

New York City was used as the base city for all comparisons and currency movements are measured against the US dollar. The cost comparisons were derived from the survey conducted in March this year.

In South Asian table, Mumbai (127th), New Delhi (155th), Chennai (177th) and Bengaluru (178th) from India are listed as less costly for overseas workers to live in than Dhaka.

Even Sri Lanka's capital Colombo is also less costly than Dhaka, which ranked 183rd globally.

It is followed by Hyderabad (192nd), Pune (201st), and Kolkata (203rd).

Pakistan's Islamabad and Karachi are named as the least expensive city for expatriates in South Asia, ranked 224th and 223rd globally. The cities are also the fourth and fifth least expensive in the world.

At the other end of the table, the cheapest places for international employees to live were Turkey's Ankara, Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan and Dushanbe in Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong is once again the world's costliest cities for expatriates, followed by Zurich (2) and three other Swiss cities - Geneva (3rd), Basel (4th) and Bern (5th).

Four out of 10 most expensive cities to live in for the international assignees are located in Asia.

Mercer's cost of living data together with its mobility research and the learnings from Mercer's work with clients, indicates that the rise of remote and flexible working, the war in Ukraine, exchange rate variations and widespread inflation are having a material impact on employees' pay and savings, which may have serious consequences for employers in the global battle for talent.

Yvonne Traber, Partner at Mercer and Global Head for the Mobility Business said, "The volatility triggered by Covid-19 and further worsened by the crisis in Ukraine has fueled global economic and political uncertainty. This uncertainty, coupled with significant rising inflation in most of the countries around the world, has international assignees concerned about their purchasing power and socio-economic stability."

Bangladesh / Top News

Dhaka city / Expensive cities

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

2h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

5h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

7h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ferry terminals wears deserted look, traders fear losses

Ferry terminals wears deserted look, traders fear losses

26m | Videos
Top 10: World’s longest bridges

Top 10: World’s longest bridges

41m | Videos
Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

WB to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next 5yrs

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture