Development process was held hostage to politics during previous govt: Debapriya

The entire development process was under the captivity of the administration during the previous government, said Debapriya Bhattacharya, the head of the National White Paper Committee.

"Political influence heavily affected project approvals under the previous government, with nearly all projects approved due to such influence," he said after a meeting with senior government officials at Bangladesh Planning Commission's NEC building in Dhaka today (3 November).

Debapriya Bhattacharya shared that today's discussions focused on the constraints surrounding the development narrative during the previous government.

He emphasised that the entire development process was dominated by administrative control, with several meeting participants expressing that they were adversely affected by this environment, with some reporting instances of harassment.

"Political influence and a lack of accountability facilitated corruption and misuse of project funds. Weak feasibility studies, along with the involvement of certain unethical officials, politicians, and business figures, compromised the integrity of the development process," he said.

He added that some bureaucrats allegedly engaged in these activities due to political ambitions.

Debapriya went on to say, "Prior to launching a development project, land was often bought and resold at inflated prices, sometimes yielding threefold returns, effectively diverting government funds. In other cases, projects were approved in locations unsuitable for development simply to exploit land value."

He also noted that the e-tendering process for equipment procurement had been manipulated, and irregularities were common in contractor selection.

"Many projects were declared completed despite remaining unfinished, undermining their potential economic benefits," he added.

Debapriya said during today's meeting, participants said they felt their professional autonomy had been compromised, as they were frequently subjected to politically motivated transfers and pressures. "As a result, they were unable to work effectively or cohesively as a team, leading to project irregularities."

The meeting also reviewed various specific projects, including the Hi-Tech Park, Karnaphuli tunnel, energy sector initiatives, tax collection, social sector reforms, and bank management, he said.

Debapriya emphasised the importance of a professional development administration that empowers capable and independent professionals. He stressed the need to remove obstacles that hinder their ability to fulfil their duties.