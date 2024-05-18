Despite zero investment, govt earning Tk14 crore revenue from Nagad: Palak

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak unveils new commemorative postage stamps at an event organised to celebrate the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Friday, 17 May. Photo: UNB
State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak unveils new commemorative postage stamps at an event organised to celebrate the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Friday, 17 May. Photo: UNB

The government has earned over Tk14 crore in revenue from the mobile banking service 'Nagad' without any investment in any form, according to Junaid Ahmed Palak.

More than Tk5 crore has been received in the current fiscal year alone, this information was revealed by State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak while he was speaking as the chief guest at an event organised to celebrate the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on yesterday (17 May).

The State Minister stated that in the current fiscal year, the Postal Department has earned nearly Tk5 crore from Nagad.

He said, "We have been able to generate revenue only through infrastructure and policy support without any investment. So far, we have earned over Tk14 crore from Nagad."

On the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2024, Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak unveiled new commemorative postage stamps, inauguration stamps, and seals featuring Dak, Telecommunications, and Information Technology. He also distributed awards to the winners of the debate competition and essay writing competition.

Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, Secretary of the Postal and Telecommunication Department, chaired the event, which was attended by special guests including Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology Division, M Shamsul Arefin. Abdul Bari, Policy Adviser and Component Leader of the EDGE project, presented the keynote paper.

Also present were Engineer Mohammad Mohiuddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, and Dr. Shahjahan Mahmud, Chairman and CEO of Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited.

