‘Decision on capital market monitoring by first week of January’

The committee, which is tasked to coordinate and monitor capital market activities, will submit a report by first week of January.

"We talked about seven agendas in the meeting today. We have also sought some information from the Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and National Board of Revenue," said Financial Institutions Division Additional Secretary Mafiz Uddin Ahmed, also the convener of the committee.

He further said, "After getting the information, we will come up with a visible and positive decision by end of this month or beginning of January."

The Ministry of Finance held the meeting today with the officials of the central bank, BSEC and NBR to discuss the current situation of the capital market.

The committee is aimed to come up with constructive solutions for both the money and capital market.

During a meeting held in 2019, several proposals came from different regulatory agencies. These included the creation of special funds for capital market development, the provision of investment facilities in bonds and the exclusion of special fund investments from capital market exposure.

Bangladesh Bank has already implemented these policies.

However, the capital market regulator organisation also demanded paying dividends to companies which are in loss, giving unappropriated dividends toward the capital market stabilization fund and calculating the money invested by banks based on the buying price.

The NBR was also asked to reduce corporate taxes.