December logs highest 6.05% inflation

Economy

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 10:41 pm

Representational photo of inflation.
Representational photo of inflation.

Bangladesh inflation surged to 6.05% year-on-year in December, shows data published Thursday, amid spiralling prices of food and other essentials.

In other words, people had to pay Tk106.05 for a product or service in December last year which was at Tk100 in December 2020.

According to data published by the state-run Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the spike is the highest in December 2021, while inflation in the previous year was 5.29%.

The average inflation of 2021 stands at 5.54% – less than 5.69% in the previous year. Though the average inflation last year dropped compared to the previous year, there is uncertainty whether the rate will remain within the 5.30% government ceiling at the end of the fiscal 2021-22.

Inflation surpassed the 5% target in FY2020-21 too.

According to BBS data, November inflation was 5.98% while it was 5.70% in October last year.

Inflation has been on the rise since August 2021. Surge in prices in that month scored 5.36% inflation that now crosses the 6%-mark.

In December, food prices rose 5.46% and non-food items 7%. The figures were at 5.34% and 5.21% respectively in 2020.
 

inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

