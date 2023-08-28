In a decade, Rahman Jute Spinners expands exports to 40 countries

Workers are busy at the factory of Rahman Jute Spinners Private Limited in Paba upazila of Rajshahi. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS

Founded just over a decade ago, Rahman Jute Spinners Private Limited in Rajshahi now exports eco-friendly jute yarn to 40 countries.

The company, which currently ships 25,000 tonnes of jute yarn, cloth, and bags annually, has undertaken a plan to add two more units to its factory.

Once implemented, the spinner expects that the new project will enable it to export an additional 10,000 tonnes of jute yarn annually.

"Our carpet yarn is in high demand in Turkey, Egypt, China, Europe, America, Indonesia, India, and other countries due to its excellent quality," said M Fazlur Rahman, managing director at the company.

"In addition to manufacturing jute yarn, we also produce jute bags and cloth, which are exported to India and African countries. Coffee bags are primarily exported to Africa," he added.

According to data from Rahman Jute Spinners, it exported 9,476 tonnes worth $7.20 million and 11,679 tonnes worth $10.10 million in FY14 and FY15, respectively.

In fiscal 2018-19, the shipments of jute yarn, cloth, and bags rose to 13,000 tonnes worth $12.09 million.

Rahman Jute Spinners, established in 2010 in Paba and starting production in 2012, manufactures 100% exportable jute yarn, cloth, and bags.

Initially, the production target was 35 tonnes per day. The following year, it increased to 60 tonnes. At present, it manufactures 80 tonnes per day.

"Around 2005-06, we established Rahman Jute Mill, where we initially produced jute bags. With five years of experience gained there, we took the initiative to venture into manufacturing jute carpet yarn and hessian cloth," the entrepreneur shared with The Business Standard.

In that continuation, Rahman Jute Spinners was established.

"Now we are at the forefront of eco-friendly jute yarn production in the country," he claimed, emphasising that their jute yarn has been tested and approved by the globally renowned Intertek.

Currently, the factory operates three shifts and employs 2,000 people. It operates six days a week, with Friday being the exception. Due to the ongoing jute season, the factory purchases 15-18 trucks of jute daily from various districts. Additionally, jute is procured from Greater Faridpur district, Mymensingh, Tangail, and the districts in North Bengal.

Fazlur Rahman said, "Our target is to purchase jute directly from marginal farmers. We have already established a jute buying centre in Natore. The goal is to eventually set up jute procurement centres in every district."

"Since it's currently jute season, a larger quantity of jute needs to be procured," he mentioned. However, he also stated that jute is purchased throughout the year.

Fazlur Rahman stated that there are approximately 150 jute yarn-producing mills in the country, and out of those, 10 mills export their products to various countries. The global market size for jute yarn is approximately four lakh tonnes.

"Together, we are now able to meet the demand of two to two and a half lakh tonnes. If the government increases its support and properly monitors jute prices in the local market, our country can export even more jute yarn," he said.

He said an increase in jute prices in the local market has impacted exports.