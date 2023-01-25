DCs asked to ensure price of essentials is stable during Ramadan: Commerce minister

Deputy commissioners (DCs) have been asked to remain vigilant so that no one can manipulate the price of daily essentials during the month of Ramadan, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said on Wednesday (25 January).

The minister made the disclosure while talking to reporters after the fourth meeting with DCs at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city.

"I have asked them to take strict measures so that no one can manipulate the price of necessary items during Ramadan," he said. Tipu Munshi also asked to beware of consumers' rights.

"The assistance of DCs is needed to expand trade. Many people alleged that they failed to get the fair price of rawhide during Eid-ul-Azha. Please take necessary steps in this regard," he said.

Replying to a question about monitoring the markets for daily essentials, the minister said that DCs have been asked to implement all steps taken by the government.

The three-day annual conference of the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) began on Tuesday.

There will be a total of 26 sessions, including 20 working sessions, with various ministries at the DC conference, ending on Thursday.