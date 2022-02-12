DCCI urges for easy, faster loan disbursement to revive CMSMEs

Economy

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 09:50 pm

Related News

DCCI urges for easy, faster loan disbursement to revive CMSMEs

Business leaders have mentioned some of the bottlenecks that hinder faster disbursement of stimulus

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 09:50 pm
DCCI urges for easy, faster loan disbursement to revive CMSMEs

Mentioning some of the bottlenecks that hinder faster disbursement of stimulus to the Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSMEs), business leaders at a workshop have urged for easy and faster implementation of loan disbursement for the revival of the country's CMSME sector affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.

"To help the Covid-affected CMSMEs revive, a stimulus package of Tk40,000 crore was declared only for CMSMEs in two phases but due to complex definition of CMSME, lack of required documents, complicated disbursement process, not having a bank account, poor relation between banks and entrepreneurs, collateral issues and lack of database, CMSME entrepreneurs sometimes face difficulties in getting loans," said Rizwan Rahman, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) at a workshop on "Procedures and preparedness of getting a loan from stimulus package from banks" organised by DCCI on Saturday.

In his welcome remarks, the DCCI president also said 80% of total employment in the industry sector comes from CMSMEs contributing about 45% value addition in the manufacturing sector, but due to lack of financial and policy support, the CMSME sector could not utilise their fullest capacity and potentials.

Jaker Hossain, general manager, Small and Medium Enterprises Sector Development Programme (SMESPD), Bangladesh Bank, who was present on the occasion as guest of honour, said the disbursement of the loan under stimulus is quite satisfactory in city area but in remote areas, it is not up to the mark.

He informed that from the first phase of a stimulus of Tk20,000 crore, Tk15,500 has already been disbursed and from the 2nd phase of Tk20,000 crore, Tk6,217 crore has been disbursed till 9 February, which is 31% of the allotment in the 2nd phase.

"At the field level, there might be some misconceptions among bankers and entrepreneurs that hinder slow disbursement process. I request loan seekers to maintain proper documents and cooperate with banks to get a loan in a faster manner as banks are not reluctant to give loans rather looking for CMSME clients at present," he added.

Regarding the definition of CMSMEs, the central bank official said, "It will be redefined in the next new industrial policy. We have to promote real SMEs and for that, we have to change our mindset to facilitate real SMEs."

He also requested bankers not to harass the loan seekers without any reason.
     
Md Rafiqul Islam, executive vice president, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, in his keynote paper said that an SME database is very essential for distributing loans. CMSMEs represent 90% of businesses. Formal SMEs contribute up to 40% of national income (GDP) in emerging economies.

For getting loans under the stimulus, at first, an entrepreneur needs to be categorized under a segment he belongs to. Then it would be easy to give a loan. Bangladesh Bank policies are very flexible and adequate. As per the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank, 30% of loans of banks and financial institutions dedicated to MSMEs have an easy sanction process, he added.

Rafiqul also said a banker has to follow almost 86 rules and regulations in day to day banking activities. For a CMSME loan, a minimum set of documents are needed as banks have to comply with financial transparency therefore he requested loan seekers to maintain consistency and coherence of submitted documents. 

In this regard, he said the digitalization of all services will help the process a lot. Banks are ready and very willing to disburse loans but many proposals are not very remarkable.     

DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque moderated the question-answer session. 

More than 100 CMSME members of DCCI participated in the workshop held virtually for a better understanding of how to avail loans under stimulus easily.
 

DCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

12h | Panorama
Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

10h | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

10h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

1h | Videos
Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

1h | Videos
Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

1h | Videos
Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places